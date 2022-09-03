Penn State Football started its season off with a 35-31 win over Purdue on Thursday night in a hard-fought game that went down to the wire. By now, we've had plenty of time to review the boxscore and stat lines but how did the team grade out according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).
If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.
QUARTERBACK(S)
PLAYER
OVR OFF GRADE
PASSING GRADE
SNAP COUNT
Sean Clifford*
56.8
54.0
72
Drew Allar
80.4
79.4
6
* - started the game
Notably, Sean Clifford's stat line of 20-for-37 for 286 yards and four touchdowns did not carry over to his PFF grade. PFF graded Clifford out at just 56.8 which graded out similarly to the season opener against Wisconsin last season. Though, following last year's season opener, Clifford would go on to have three of his four best performances from the season over the following three weeks. PFF also has Clifford a victim of four drops in the game and an adjusted completion percentage of 70.6%.
