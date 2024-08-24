Last season, the secondary was a major strength for Penn State. The Nittany Lions allowed less than 200 yards in eight of 13 games and kept opposing quarterbacks to less than a 60% completion percentage.

This fall, while the Nittany Lions secondary did see several key defenders depart with cornerbacks Kalen King, Johnny Dixon, Daequan Hardy and safety Keaton Ellis no longer with the program. That being said, despite the key losses, there is still plenty of optimism surrounding Penn State's secondary heading into this fall and it should once again be a strength for Penn State in 2024.

Redshirt sophomore Audavion Collins is a name that some Penn State fans may not be too familiar with heading into this fall but the former Mississippi State transfer could be a name that emerges as the fall progresses. Sophomores Zion Tracy and Elliot Washington II are also expected to find themselves in consistent roles.

With a week until the start of the season, it is expected that Harris has earned himself a starting role. The second starting cornerback spot is still up for debate, with Kimber battling junior Cam Miller for that second starting spot. That being said, both players are expected to see the field frequently this fall and will be key members of the cornerback room.

This offseason, Penn State addressed their cornerback needs in the transfer portal landing former high four-star prospect A.J. Harris as well as veteran cornerback Jalen Kimber . Both players come to Happy Valley via the SEC with Harris spending his first season at Georgia and Kimber mostly recently playing at Florida.

The safety position will have increased importance for the Nittany Lions this fall as Tom Allen and his 4-2-5 defense frequently uses three safety looks. The Nittany Lions starting safeties this fall will be Kevin Winston Jr, Zakee Wheatley, and Jaylen Reed.

Winston Jr is regarded as one of the best safeties in the country and can easily play his way into being a high draft pick in next year's NFL Draft. The Maryland native last season was one of Penn State's best defenders regardless of position and was great in pass coverage allowing just 10 receptions on 20 targets for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He's also very good against the run and is among the best run defenses in the nation at safety.

Wheatley, a redshirt junior, has played in 25 of Penn State's 26 games including all 13 games for Penn State last season performing admirably. Wheatley may not be an elite safety like Winston but he is a reliable member of the Nittany Lions safety room and will be someone who will be looked upon to take a step forward this fall.

Finally, Jaylen Reed is likely to be the Nittany Lions third starting safety this year, filling into a nickleback role.

Reed brings 34 games of experience into the 2024 season for Penn State including 13 starts last season. In his career, the Detroit native has 83 career tackles including 59 solo tackles and six tackles for loss. He also has two interceptions and three pass deflections. Last year, he was strong in coverage for Penn State allowing just 128 yards on 19 targets according to Pro Football Focus while also supplying strong support against the run.

Who will be Penn State's fourth safety this fall is one of the bigger questions heading into the final days prior to the season opener next Saturday. Redshirt freshman DaKaari Nelson is no longer in the running after moving to linebacker. The remaining scholarship options for Penn State include the likes of redshirt senior Tyrece Mills, redshirt freshman Lamont Payne Jr and true freshman DeJuan Lane and Vabue Toure.

That being said, one name that has a chance of finding his way onto the field this fall is walk-on Kolin Dinkins, the brother of tight end Khalil Dinkins. Last season, Dinkins played in all 12 games for Penn State on special teams and earned the program's Outstanding Run-On Award alongside offensive lineman Dominic Rulli.

Nonetheless, the success of Penn State's safety room this fall will ride for the majority on the play and health of Winston Jr, Wheatley, and Reed. If any of the three struggle or suffer any sort of long term injury, the depth of the room will be tested.