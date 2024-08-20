Penn State's defensive end room has seemingly always been filled with talent during the James Franklin era and in 2024 that remains the same as the Nittany Lions enter the season with one of the best duos in the country. That being said, there are questions regarding the defensive end room entering this fall.

Not many programs in the country will have as good of a one-two punch at defensive end this fall than Penn State. The Nittany Lions have two legitimate first-round talents at defensive end in Dani Dennis-Sutton and Abdul Carter.

Dennis-Sutton, one of the biggest signings in the James Franklin era was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season by the coaches after playing in 13 games and making three starts. He finished his sophomore season with 26 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He also recorded 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks as a true freshman.

The 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end is certainly a potential breakout candidate for the Nittany Lions this fall and if he does have that breakout, the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft could be calling for Dennis-Sutton.

Carter will be starting opposite of Dennis-Sutton after making the move from linebacker to defensive end this fall. A natural pass rusher, it should be exciting to see how the Philadelphia native performs at his new position in 2024. The Nittany Lions do still plan on using the 6-foot-3, 259-pound defender at linebacker as well this fall.

After recording 10 tackles for loss and six sacks as a true freshman in 2022, Carter had a quieter season in 2023 but still strong one, earning first-team All Big Ten honors from the coaches and was a Sports Illustrated second-team All-American.

This preseason, he has been named to numerous watch lists and was an Associated Press preseason second-team All-American. He enters this fall with 104 career tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

If Dennis-Sutton and Carter play to the level that many expect this fall, the Nittany Lions will have one of the most dominating defensive end duos in the country.