Rankings Rewind: Looking back at Four-Star LB Abdul Carter as a Recruit

Rankings Rewind: Looking back at Four-Star LB Abdul Carter as a Recruit

Adam Friedman takes a look back at Four-Star LB Abdul Carter as a high school recruit.

 Adam Friedman
Penn State Hockey Set For Home Opener Against St. Lawrence

Penn State Hockey Set For Home Opener Against St. Lawrence

The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the St Lawrence Saints for their Home Opener at Pegula Ice Arena this

 Kathryn Brody
Penn State to host familiar 2026 Virginia WR for upcoming Ohio State game

Penn State to host familiar 2026 Virginia WR for upcoming Ohio State game

A familiar face will be back in Happy Valley on November 2nd for Penn State's showdown against Ohio State. 

 Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State at Wisconsin: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Penn State at Wisconsin: How to watch, betting lines, and more

How to watch and listen to Penn State's road matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night.

 Dub Jellison
Bowl projections for Penn State Football ahead of Week Nine

Bowl projections for Penn State Football ahead of Week Nine

Here are the early Bowl projections for Penn State Football entering week nine of the college football season.

 Richie O'Leary

External content
Premium content
Published Oct 26, 2024
Penn State Football Postgame Show -- Wisconsin Edition
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Join the Happy Valley Insider crew as they recap Penn State Football’s victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night out in Camp Randall.

