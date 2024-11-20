Penn State Football Practice Notebook -- 11/20 Edition

Penn State Football is entering the final stretch of the 2024 campaign with two highly winnable games remaining and it starts this week with a road trip to Minnesota. Prior to the road trip, the Nittany Lions opened up practice to the media inside of Holuba Hall and here are some important notes from the night.

RUNNING BACKS....

Nicholas Singleton was a full participant in practice. It seems like he will not be limited going forward, but it is worth mentioning since he is a key cog in the offense. True freshmen Quinton Martin and Corey Smith both impressed me. Each player continues to flash in practices and games. The running back room is in great hands after Singleton and Kaytron Allen depart.

WIDE RECEIVERS...

Veteran Julian Fleming was not seen at practice. Fleming logged his lowest number of snaps in a game to date against Purdue. If Fleming does not play at Minnesota, expect true freshman Tyseer Denmark to see an expanded role. I am a huge fan of Denmark. In my mind, he is already one of the better route runners on the team. Kaden Saunders was a participant for another consecutive week. The decision remains if Penn State will play him sooner rather than later. Saunders has been inactive despite logging reps at practice.

DEFENSIVE LINE....

Dani Dennis-Sutton was present. However, he was getting a few breaks in between different drills. It is plausible that the team is progressively increasing his workload as he deals with a groin injury. True freshman Jaylen Harvey was spotted this afternoon. Harvey was helped off of the field against Purdue with what looked to be a nasty leg injury.

LINEBACKERS....

Like Saunders, fellow teammate Keon Wylie is back at practice and not active on game days. Penn State could use Wylie back. Not only for depth at LB and special teams, but also for his potential ability as a play maker.

