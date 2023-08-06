Following the annual Penn State Football Media Day event, the Nittany Lions hosted their next training camp practice and Happy Valley Insider has the latest happenings from camp.

-- Projected starting quarterback Drew Allar was looking very confident and comfortable today in the pocket while making some great throws.

-- Along with Allar, Beau Pribula continued to look good as he made some great reads through pressure while hitting on some passes despite guys being pretty heavily covered.

-- We all know what Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen can do at running back, but new transfer back / Pennsylvania native Trey Potts looked great and was constantly keeping his feet in bounds, while making very impressive plays and athletic catches.

-- Harrison Wallace III stood out among the wide receivers group and was looking very athletic and bouncy while making various catches. He was not afraid to go up and grab the ball against contact, almost like no one was even there on same catches.

-- Another wideout who caught our eye was KeAndre Lambert-Smith, he was quick and mobile while being able to find space and broke a few tackles. He also used his solidified hands to make some impressive catches.

-- Another transfer who caught our ere today was Malik McLain, formerly of Florida State. He was very quick and possesses great hands and looked very comfortable out there running routes. Overall the offense looks like it will have a boat load of weapons at the skill positions.

-- Team also did a lot of special teams work today, as James Franklin was in charge of distractions trying to make Sander Sahaydak miss his field goal attempts.