Penn State Football has another media availability for Fall training camp today as they continue to prep for the season opener against West Virginia later this month. With that being said, here's a look at everything that stood out in today's practice.

QUARTERBACKS....

Quarterbacks worked on some read option plays. Junior Drew Allar lost some weight. The perception is that Penn State will run its returning starter more often in designed plays to keep defenses honest. True freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer continued to impress. Grunkemeyer shows serious velocity on his throws for someone in their first year of college. The quarterback depth chart has a solid group after being a major question mark just three seasons ago.

RUNNING BACKS....

Could we see some wildcat? While I could not clarify which running back took the reps, the skilled guys were seen doing those same option drills as the QB’s. Redshirt freshman Cam Wallace is developing well. As eager as I am to see what true freshman Quinton Martin can do, he may have to be patient as Wallace looks to solidify himself as the third tailback behind true juniors Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

WIDE RECEIVERS / TIGHT ENDS....

It was not pouring by any means, but it was damp outside. There were no noticeable drops or problems securing the football among the pass catchers. Obviously, that is a good sign.

OFFENSIVE LINE....

There is growing buzz around junior tackle Drew Shelton, as he is presumed to be the starter at that left tackle spot replacing Jets rookie Olu Fashanu. Personally I consider JB Nelson a possible threat to turn things into a competition. However, in the second consecutive viewing window, Shelton was at tackle and Nelson was at guard.

DEFENSIVE LINE....

Redshirt freshman Mason Robinson made some noise during pass rusher drills. Robinson will be a key piece moving forward after Jameial Lyons’s removal from the team.

SPECIAL TEAMS....

Another year. Another place kicker battle. This edition will feature the veteran Sander Sahaydak versus transfer Chase Meyer versus redshirt freshman Ryan Barker. Barker’s name might be a surprise to some people, but it should not. As long as Barker has a strong training camp, he is in the mix as much as anyone else.

COACHES....

