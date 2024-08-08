PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Penn State Football Practice Notebook: August 8th Edition

Zach Seyko
Locked on Nittany Lions

Penn State Football has another media availability for Fall training camp today as they continue to prep for the season opener against West Virginia later this month.

With that being said, here's a look at everything that stood out in today's practice.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

QUARTERBACKS....

Quarterbacks worked on some read option plays. Junior Drew Allar lost some weight. The perception is that Penn State will run its returning starter more often in designed plays to keep defenses honest.

True freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer continued to impress. Grunkemeyer shows serious velocity on his throws for someone in their first year of college. The quarterback depth chart has a solid group after being a major question mark just three seasons ago.

RUNNING BACKS....

Could we see some wildcat? While I could not clarify which running back took the reps, the skilled guys were seen doing those same option drills as the QB’s.

Redshirt freshman Cam Wallace is developing well. As eager as I am to see what true freshman Quinton Martin can do, he may have to be patient as Wallace looks to solidify himself as the third tailback behind true juniors Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

WIDE RECEIVERS / TIGHT ENDS....

It was not pouring by any means, but it was damp outside. There were no noticeable drops or problems securing the football among the pass catchers. Obviously, that is a good sign.

OFFENSIVE LINE....

There is growing buzz around junior tackle Drew Shelton, as he is presumed to be the starter at that left tackle spot replacing Jets rookie Olu Fashanu.

Personally I consider JB Nelson a possible threat to turn things into a competition. However, in the second consecutive viewing window, Shelton was at tackle and Nelson was at guard.

DEFENSIVE LINE....

Redshirt freshman Mason Robinson made some noise during pass rusher drills. Robinson will be a key piece moving forward after Jameial Lyons’s removal from the team.

SPECIAL TEAMS....

Another year. Another place kicker battle.

This edition will feature the veteran Sander Sahaydak versus transfer Chase Meyer versus redshirt freshman Ryan Barker.

Barker’s name might be a surprise to some people, but it should not. As long as Barker has a strong training camp, he is in the mix as much as anyone else.

COACHES....

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbmR5IEtvdGVsbmlja2kgaGF2aW5nIHRoZSB0aW1lIG9mIGhpcyBs aWZlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WRXU1VGo1MnRaIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vVkV1NVRqNTJ0WjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBdWRyZXkgU255 ZGVyIChAYXVkc255ZGVyNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9hdWRzbnlkZXI0L3N0YXR1cy8xODIxNjU2OTQ5MjExMTk3NzgyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Andy Kotelnicki is proving to be an A+ hire just by his personality alone. The energy is positive and exciting. He gets along with the players. He builds chemistry with everyone that he can. Each practice window has been entertaining, to say the least.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1mb290YmFsbC1wcmFjdGljZS1ub3RlYm9v ay1hdWd1c3QtOHRoLWVkaXRpb24iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnBlbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRnBlbm4tc3RhdGUtZm9vdGJhbGwtcHJhY3RpY2Utbm90ZWJv b2stYXVndXN0LTh0aC1lZGl0aW9uJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK