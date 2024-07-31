Penn State Football opened up Fall training camp today as they prepare for the season opener against West Virginia and media members were able to witness an open portion of practice late Wednesday afternoon. With that being said, here's a look at everything that stood out in day one.

INTERIM SUSPENSION....

According to Audrey Snyder of The Athletic, Penn State DE Jameial Lyons and LB Kaveion Keys were not at practice and are currently on interim suspension with a personal matter.

COACHES....

Andy Kotelnicki picked up where he left off in the Spring. Penn State’s new offensive coordinator has been setting the tone with his energy and good spirits. Also he is very vocal out there communicative with every player and coach around him, has the making of a potential future head coach.

QUARTERBACKS....

It's just day one, but all quarterbacks were in attendance other then Jaxon Smolik, who is injured.

All of the running backs were in attendance today. Expect a depth chart battle for the third spot behind Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, as true freshman Quinton Martin and second year player Cam Wallace continue to split reps there.

WIDE RECEIVERS & TIGHT ENDS....

Pass catchers went through ball security and footwork drills for most of the open session. Keep an eye on the battle for the second wide receiver and tight end spots. Omari Evans is making a push for some more playing time this year at receiver and Andrew Rappleyea is considered a sleeper candidate to surpass Khalil Dinkins on the depth chart.

OFFENSIVE LINE....

Is there a new battle brewing for the starting center spot? Vega Ioane was seen snapping the football to Drew Allar and other passers. While Drew Shelton saw reps at left tackle and JB Nelson filling in at guard. Personally, I’m keeping an eye on that. Nelson has been mentioned in the conversation to play tackle as well, but looks like today they liked him at guard. For now, I would not just assume that Shelton is the main guy to protect Allar’s blindside.

DEFENSE....

Newcomer Max Granville wasted no time getting out there and he certainly doesn't look like a high school who just skipped his senior year, he fits in among the group size wise from day one. Also he is wearing the same no. 18 as his defensive line coach Deion Barnes and was seen in full pads participating in drills.