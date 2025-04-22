Penn State transfer LB Ta'Mere Robinson commits to USC

Ta'Mere Robinson (Photo by © Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Former Penn State linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson has committed to USC. Robinson entered the transfer portal on April 16 after two seasons with the Nittany Lions under head coach James Franklin. He visited USC this past weekend. After redshirting in 2023, Robinson played in 14 of PSU's games in 2024. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. He will now play for head coach Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, assistant head coach for defense/linebackers coach Rob Ryan and the rest of the Trojans' staff.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Robinson recorded 11 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a half-of-sack for Penn State during the 2024 campaign. According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson recorded 100 total defensive snaps and received an overall grade of 60.8. He played an additional 119 snaps on special teams. As a true freshman in 2023, Robinson appeared in three games and amassed two tackles. Robinson was a four-star outside linebacker prospect out of Brashear High School in Pittsburgh in the class of 2023 and committed to the in-state Penn State Nittany Lions in July of 2022. He signed with PSU in December of 2022 and enrolled in Happy Valley in January of 2023. He was a Rivals250 prospect out of high school, ranking as the No, 189 overall recruit in the cycle. Robinson also ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Pennsylvania and No. 12 outside linebacker in the class.