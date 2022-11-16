Winter weather is here in Happy Valley, and after the first snowfall of the year, Penn State practiced inside Holuba Hall on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions look for a third-straight victory when they face Rutgers on the road this weekend.

Injury report:

Tackle Olu Fashanu wasn't seen during the media's viewing period. The 19-year-old was injured in the fourth quarter against Ohio State and hasn't returned since. Freshman Drew Shelton has stepped into the left tackle spot during Fashanu's absence and has performed very well.





Tackle Caedan Wallace was at practice and looks to be at full strength against Rutgers. Wallace warmed up against Maryland last weekend, but was not announced as a starter.





Running back Keyvone Lee was absent from practice, as the clock is dwindling for the sophomore back to make his return to the Penn State backfield. Lee last played against Michigan.





Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. wasn't at practice. Coach James Franklin confirmed the star corner was suffering from appendicitis, which held him out against Maryland. Franklin said on Tuesday that they expect Porter to return this year, but if he can return in time for the regular season finale against Michigan State remains to be seen.





Edge rusher Chop Robinson was at practice after getting dinged up in the second half against the Terrapins. Robinson had a two-sack outing against his former team and looks to continue a strong sophomore season against Rutgers.





Linebacker Curtis Jacobs was a full participant. He warmed up last week, but ultimately did not dress against the Terps. It appears likely that Jacobs will play against the Scarlet Knights, but his role could be diminished.