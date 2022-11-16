Penn State football practice takeaways - Nov. 16
Winter weather is here in Happy Valley, and after the first snowfall of the year, Penn State practiced inside Holuba Hall on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions look for a third-straight victory when they face Rutgers on the road this weekend.
Here are the biggest takeaways from the practice availability:
Injury report:
Tackle Olu Fashanu wasn't seen during the media's viewing period. The 19-year-old was injured in the fourth quarter against Ohio State and hasn't returned since. Freshman Drew Shelton has stepped into the left tackle spot during Fashanu's absence and has performed very well.
Tackle Caedan Wallace was at practice and looks to be at full strength against Rutgers. Wallace warmed up against Maryland last weekend, but was not announced as a starter.
Running back Keyvone Lee was absent from practice, as the clock is dwindling for the sophomore back to make his return to the Penn State backfield. Lee last played against Michigan.
Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. wasn't at practice. Coach James Franklin confirmed the star corner was suffering from appendicitis, which held him out against Maryland. Franklin said on Tuesday that they expect Porter to return this year, but if he can return in time for the regular season finale against Michigan State remains to be seen.
Edge rusher Chop Robinson was at practice after getting dinged up in the second half against the Terrapins. Robinson had a two-sack outing against his former team and looks to continue a strong sophomore season against Rutgers.
Linebacker Curtis Jacobs was a full participant. He warmed up last week, but ultimately did not dress against the Terps. It appears likely that Jacobs will play against the Scarlet Knights, but his role could be diminished.
In practice:
- Receivers, tight ends and running backs practiced agility and balance drills with emphasis on holding the football tightly.
- The receivers, tight ends and running backs worked route combinations based on how the defender aligned. This included curls, posts and fly routes. The route-running and hands looked good for these receivers.
- Corners and safeties practiced following their man in pre-snap motion, as well as backpedaling and breaking on the football.
- The linebackers did similar drills, with defensive coordinator Manny Diaz acting as the quarterback.
Other notes:
- Freshman Cristian Driver is “more comfortable” at wide receiver than at his original position of cornerback. Franklin said Driver will see more play at wide receiver.
- Franklin said that sophomore DE Zuriah Fisher is “right on track.” Fisher played his first snaps of the season last weekend. He dealt with an injury suffered in the offseason but is getting healthier and healthier.
- Sixth-year linebacker Jonathan Sutherland said that the 2022 Penn State team has handled losses better any of the previous teams he’s played on.