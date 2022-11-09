Penn State returned to the practice field after its resounding victory over Indiana last weekend. This week, the Nittany Lions host Maryland in their penultimate home game of the season.





Here are the biggest takeaways from Wednesday’s practice:





Injury updates:

For the first time this season, Penn State is seriously dealing with the injury bug, and no position group’s been hit as hard as the offensive linemen.





Starting tackle Olu Fashanu was not at practice on Wednesday after missing last week’s contest against Indiana. Coach James Franklin said Fashanu is “week-to-week” with the undisclosed injury, and it remains to be seen if he can play on Saturday.





There is good news for Penn State fans, as starting linemen Hunter Nourzad, Sal Wormley and Caedan Wallace all participated at practice and looked up to speed. The trio has previously been banged up but looks to be trending in the right direction for Saturday.





Keyvone Lee was nowhere to be seen with the running backs. Lee hasn’t taken a snap since the Michigan game on Oct. 15. Franklin said last week that they are “hopeful” to have Lee back in the lineup before the end of the season.





In the linebacker corps, both Tyler Elsdon and Curtis Jacobs were shaken up against Indiana and neither were available at practice. Franklin didn’t have any updates for these players.





In practice:





Caedan Wallace took reps with the second-team linemen, while both Hunter Nourzad and Vega Ioane took reps at center behind Juice Scruggs. Scruggs said to the media that Nourzad will be a big part of the team moving forward.





Penn State practiced field goals in the early part of practice and notably kicker Jake Pinegar struggled with accuracy from about 45 yards out.





The receivers were on it on Wednesday, making a number of excellent catches and showing great footwork on the sideline and receptions in the back of the end zone.





The quarterbacks continued practicing in the same order they have most of the season: Clifford, Allar, Veilleux, Pribula.





The top three running backs reps were Singleton, Allen and Tank Smith with Lee not at practice.





Other notes:





Franklin said freshman offensive lineman Drew Shelton “looked good” against Indiana last week. Franklin said he still wants to redshirt Shelton but that it might not be possible because of the offensive line injuries.





Franklin said he wanted to get freshman linebacker Keon Wylie more playing time toward the end of the season. Depending on the health of Elsdon and Jacobs, that increased role may begin against the Terrapins.





Redshirt freshman tight end Khalil Dinkins got some action against the Hoosiers, making one catch for 17 yards. Franklin said he was “glad” that Dinkins got playing time last week.





On a related note, the team is “hopeful” that freshman tight end Jerry Cross can get snaps soon as he recovers from an injury sustained in the offseason.





