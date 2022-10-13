The media sat in on 15 minutes of Penn State’s Wednesday practice ahead of its pivotal matchup with Michigan this weekend. Coach James Franklin and fifth-year defensive tackle PJ Mustipher were also made available after practice.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Wednesday’s practice:

- Sophomore wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith was a full participant at practice and didn’t show any discomfort while sprinting or in change of direction. Lambert-Smith suffered an undisclosed injury to his right leg against Northwestern two weeks ago and was seen in a walking boot after the game. Franklin is “hopeful” that Lambert-Smith can return for Saturday’s game, and he seems like a lock based on his practice performance.

- Franklin likened PJ Mustipher to a keystone, saying, “he might not show up dramatically on the stat sheet, but when you look at how well he does his job, there’s a ton of value.”

- Mustipher said that for freshmen and other young players, getting in-game experience is like growing in “dog years” because they learn so much in such little time.

- Mustipher had high praise for fellow defensive tackle Coziah Izzard, who made his season debut against Northwestern. “When I watch Coziah, I see all the great defensive tackles that I watched in the NFL,” Mustipher said. He described Izzard as “dominant” against both the run and the passing game.







