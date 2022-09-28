Another week, another Wednesday practice. Media were permitted to view open practice for 10 minutes, as well as availability with coach James Franklin and fifth-year receiver Mitchell Tinsley.





Here are the takeaways from Wednesday:





• Third-year RB Keyvone Lee was a full participant in practice after missing last week’s game against Central Michigan. After 11 touches in the season opener against Purdue, Lee had six total against Ohio and Auburn. Lee should see the field against Northwestern, but expect to see much more of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen in the backfield.

• Fifth-year OL Hunter Nourzad was a full participant in practice. A rotational lineman this season, Nourzad did not play against Central Michigan as he was “dealing with bumps and bruises,” Franklin said Tuesday. Franklin said, “we’re hoping he can play. He’s obviously closer than he was last week.”

• Neither freshman WR Kaden Saunders nor redshirt sophomore WR Jaden Dottin suited up against Central Michigan last week. Saunders was a full participant at practice on Wednesday, but Dottin was not present.

• For the first time this season, redshirt sophomore DT Coziah Izzard was present with the linemen at practice. Izzard had previously been working out with the Development Team, but appears to be healthy and ready to make his first appearance this season. Franklin said, “It’s possible [Izzard plays], we’ll have to see how it plays out.”

• Health and injury-wise, Sean Clifford is “in as good a position as he’s been here,” per Franklin.

--------------------------------------------------------------

