Smolik sustained an injury earlier in the spring and is expected to miss some significant time with the plan to be reevaluated at later date still yet to be determined.

It sounds as though Penn State Football will be without their redshirt freshman quarterback, Jaxon Smolik for the the remainder of spring, if not longer per a source.

The former three-star quarterback out of West Des Moines, Iowa appeared in one game last year as a true freshman against Delaware, but did not make any pass attempts.

This year he was likely to be QB3 once again behind Drew Allar and Beau Pribula. In terms of who will replace him in that role, you can more than likely look at true freshman and former four-star QB Ethan Grunkemeyer, who just enrolled at Penn State this past spring.

