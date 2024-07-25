Penn State Football Recruit Visitor List for 2024 Lasch Bash weekend
Here is a running list of which high school football recruits will be at Penn State this weekend for the annual Lasch Bash (July 26th - 28th).
Along with the names listed below, a large majority of the 2025 commits will also make their way to campus, but this event is mostly for the uncommitted prospects out there as the staff will try to convince them to join the Nittany Lions.
Also it should be noted that this event held annually at the end of July will no longer be possible in the future, as the recruiting calendar will change to a full dead period from June 23rd to July 31st next year.
CLASS OF 2025....
WR Koby Howard (Chaminade Madonna - FL)*
CLASS OF 2026....
QB Troy Huhn (Mission Hills - CA) - PENN STATE COMMIT
RB Shahan Alston (Harvey - OH)+
RB Amare Glover (Middletown - DE)+
RB Messiah Mickens (Harrisburg - PA) - PENN STATE COMMIT
