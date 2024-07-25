Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Penn State Football Recruit Visitor List for 2024 Lasch Bash weekend

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Here is a running list of which high school football recruits will be at Penn State this weekend for the annual Lasch Bash (July 26th - 28th).

Along with the names listed below, a large majority of the 2025 commits will also make their way to campus, but this event is mostly for the uncommitted prospects out there as the staff will try to convince them to join the Nittany Lions.

Also it should be noted that this event held annually at the end of July will no longer be possible in the future, as the recruiting calendar will change to a full dead period from June 23rd to July 31st next year.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

CLASS OF 2025....

WR Koby Howard (Chaminade Madonna - FL)*

CLASS OF 2026....

QB Troy Huhn (Mission Hills - CA) - PENN STATE COMMIT

RB Shahan Alston (Harvey - OH)+

RB Amare Glover (Middletown - DE)+

RB Messiah Mickens (Harrisburg - PA) - PENN STATE COMMIT

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement