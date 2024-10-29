Penn State Football Recruit Visitor List -- Ohio State Game Edition

Advertisement

in other news

Penn State HC James Franklin offers update on quarterback situation

Penn State HC James Franklin offers update on quarterback situation

Penn State head coach James Franklin offered an update on the Nittany Lions' quatrerback situation on Monday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State Set for First Top-5 Clash at Beaver Stadium Since 1999

Penn State Set for First Top-5 Clash at Beaver Stadium Since 1999

The eyes of the college football world will be on State College this weekend with No. 3 Penn State host No. 4 Ohio State

 • Marty Leap
Updated Penn State Football player ratings in CFB 25 -- Oct. 24th Edition

Updated Penn State Football player ratings in CFB 25 -- Oct. 24th Edition

Here's a look at the updated Penn State Football player ratings for the College Football 25 video game.

 • Richie O'Leary
Will Howard on facing Penn State: "They didn't think I was good enough"

Will Howard on facing Penn State: "They didn't think I was good enough"

Ohio State QB Will Howard has added motivation ahead of highly-anticipated matchup with Penn State on Saturday.

 • Dub Jellison
Penn State vs Ohio State officially a top five matchup in week 10

Penn State vs Ohio State officially a top five matchup in week 10

The Penn State Nittany Lions' week 10 matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes is officially a top five matchup.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

in other news

Penn State HC James Franklin offers update on quarterback situation

Penn State HC James Franklin offers update on quarterback situation

Penn State head coach James Franklin offered an update on the Nittany Lions' quatrerback situation on Monday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State Set for First Top-5 Clash at Beaver Stadium Since 1999

Penn State Set for First Top-5 Clash at Beaver Stadium Since 1999

The eyes of the college football world will be on State College this weekend with No. 3 Penn State host No. 4 Ohio State

 • Marty Leap
Updated Penn State Football player ratings in CFB 25 -- Oct. 24th Edition

Updated Penn State Football player ratings in CFB 25 -- Oct. 24th Edition

Here's a look at the updated Penn State Football player ratings for the College Football 25 video game.

 • Richie O'Leary
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 29, 2024
Penn State Football Recruit Visitor List -- Ohio State Game Edition
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Penn State has a big game against Minnesota on Saturday evening and as per tradition, it will be one of the biggest recruiting events of the year.

Which prospects have already confirmed that the plan to attend? Join the Nittany Nation staff inside The Lions Den for an early look at this weekend's visitor list!

DICSUSS THE RECRUITING VISITOR LIST ON THE LION'S DEN FORUM HERE

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

CLASS OF 2025....

QB Bekkem Kritza (Chaminade Madonna - FL) -- Penn State Commit

TE Andrew Olesh (Southern Lehigh - PA) -- Oregon Commit

TE Matt Henderson (Powhatan - VA) -- Penn State Commit

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Penn State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement