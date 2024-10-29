Penn State Football Recruit Visitor List -- Ohio State Game Edition

in other news
Penn State HC James Franklin offers update on quarterback situation
Penn State head coach James Franklin offered an update on the Nittany Lions' quatrerback situation on Monday.
Penn State Set for First Top-5 Clash at Beaver Stadium Since 1999
The eyes of the college football world will be on State College this weekend with No. 3 Penn State host No. 4 Ohio State
Updated Penn State Football player ratings in CFB 25 -- Oct. 24th Edition
Here's a look at the updated Penn State Football player ratings for the College Football 25 video game.
Will Howard on facing Penn State: "They didn't think I was good enough"
Ohio State QB Will Howard has added motivation ahead of highly-anticipated matchup with Penn State on Saturday.
Penn State vs Ohio State officially a top five matchup in week 10
The Penn State Nittany Lions' week 10 matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes is officially a top five matchup.
Penn State has a big game against Minnesota on Saturday evening and as per tradition, it will be one of the biggest recruiting events of the year.
Which prospects have already confirmed that the plan to attend? Join the Nittany Nation staff inside The Lions Den for an early look at this weekend's visitor list!
DICSUSS THE RECRUITING VISITOR LIST ON THE LION'S DEN FORUM HERE
CLASS OF 2025....
QB Bekkem Kritza (Chaminade Madonna - FL) -- Penn State Commit
TE Andrew Olesh (Southern Lehigh - PA) -- Oregon Commit
TE Matt Henderson (Powhatan - VA) -- Penn State Commit
