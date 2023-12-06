This weekend, high school football season will wrap up in Pennsylvania. Beginning on Thursday, the PIAA Football Championships will be played. As expected, this will lead to plenty of Penn State commits and targets competing for state championships this weekend. Due to this, Penn State coaches will be flocking to Cumberland Valley High School throughout the weekend. Which players will the coaches be there to watch? Well, let's dive into that today.

1A Championship Game - Steelton-Highspire vs Fort Cherry

In the 1A game, the main player to watch is 2026 safety Matt Sieg. Sieg, who is also a star quarterback for Fort Cherry, already holds a Penn State offer, which is one of five Power 5 offers he already holds. Moving forward, Sieg should be a regular visitor to campus. Yes, it's just 1A football, but there is no denying Sieg's talent. He'll be one of the top players in the state in the 2026 cycle and Penn State should firmly be in his recruitment throughout. Sieg will be looking to lead Fort Cherry in an upset bid. The Steel High Rollers are the defending 1A State Champions and have captured two of the last three crowns. Fort Cherry will be looking for their first ever State Championship.

2A Championship Game - Southern Columbia vs Westinghouse

If you following Pennsylvania high school football then you are not surprised to see a 2A Championship Game of Southern Columbia and Westinghouse. Southern Columbia, is one of the best small school programs in the country and has won a USA Today Small School National Championship. In recent years, Westinghouse has pulled away from the likes of Wilmington and Farrell as the clear cut second-best 2A program in the state. 2026 Westinghouse athlete Kyshawn Robinson, like the aforementioned Sieg, is quickly emerging as one of the top prospects in the state for his cycle. Robinson will have the attention of Penn State's coaches on Friday afternoon. Southern Columbia will be looking for their 7th consecutive 2A State Championship, 8th in 9 years, and their 13th since 2002.

3A Championship Game - Northwestern Lehigh vs Belle Vernon

Highlighting the 3A Championship Game will be 2024 Penn State running back commit Quinton Martin. The four-star back has been a Swiss Army Knife for the Leopards this season. Belle Vernon will be looking to secure their second consecutive 3A State Championship. You can fully expect multiple Penn State coaches to be on hand to watch Martin and the Leopards on Saturday afternoon.

4A Championship Game - Dallas vs Aliquippa

Stop me if you have heard this before, Aliquippa is looking to win yet another PIAA State Championship in football. Few schools in the country have had the success of the Quips, and they will look to secure another ring on Thursday night. You can fully expect Terry Smith and others to be in hand for this one. Leading the way for the Quips will be 2025 running back commit Tiqwai Hayes. Aliquippa will be looking to avenge last season's loss in the State Championship Game.

5A Championship Game - Imhotep Charter vs Peters Township

The 5A Championship Game will be littered with Penn State commits and targets. 2024 cornerback commit Kenny Woseley and wide receiver Tyseer Denmark will be looking to help lead the Panthers to their first ever State Championship in football. Imhotep Charter has fallen in the State Championship Game each of the last two seasons. It should be noted that it is unclear if Denmark will play in this game or not. Joining Woseley and Denmark is 2025 defensive end Zahir Mathis. Mathis is the top recruiting in Pennsylvania for the 2025 cycle. While Penn State has struggled to gain traction in his recruitment, they certainly are not going to give up in their pursuit of Mathis.

6A Championship - St. Joe's Prep vs North Allegheny