Penn State Football Recruiting: What's next for the Nittany Lions?

It was an eventful last week and a half for Penn State football landing four commitments in their 2023 recruiting class. James Franklin and his coaching staff now hold 19 commitments and ranks fifth in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

With those 19 commitments, the Nittany Lions have nearly filled their 2023 recruiting class which compared to past classes, is to be expected. With that, what is next for the Nittany Lions in their 2023 recruiting cycle?

