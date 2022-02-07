Penn State Football Review and Preview: Running Back Edition

As the 2021 college football season approached in the late summer months, Penn State’s running back room garnered some pretty significant national recognition. The Nittany Lions would be the only program in the country to boast three running backs on the Doak Walker Award watch list, which features the most talented backs in all of college football. Obviously the assessment of Penn State's running back room changed tremendously once the year got started and the group’s struggles would end up setting the offense back significantly as the season played out.

YEAR IN REVIEW.....

Similar to the previous few years under James Franklin, Penn State’s running back room was projected to be as strong as ever with a number of returning players thought to be immediate difference makers. But shockingly, the Nittany Lions could not manage to get a single 100-yard rushing performance last season which turned Mike Yurcich’s offense into a relatively one-dimensional attack. Start with Noah Cain, who was expected to be the starting back after returning from a season ending injury he suffered on the opening drive of 2020 in the loss to Indiana. Cain had a tremendous freshman campaign in 2019 and was a crucial part of the offense in a number of games in Penn State’s eventual 11-win year. But the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native never gained the momentum that he did in his first college season and it seemed as if injury issues and a lack of a full offseason hurt Cain in the long run. It appeared that there was a lack of conviction from Cain out of the backfield all year long and with a suspect run blocking game to add to it, the redshirt sophomore looked like he needed a change, which is just what he did with his transfer to LSU. Penn State’s other workhorse runner in Keyvone Lee had his struggles early on as well, as the power back had no rushes over 12 yards in the team’s first four games. After his breakout campaign in 2020, he had just 530 yards and two touchdowns and didn’t play the ‘thumper’ role in the offense that so many envisioned for him. The third Doak Walker candidate was Baylor transfer John Lovett who struggled to even get on the field, playing in just eight of 13 games after missing the first two due to reasons undisclosed by the program. He and veteran back Devyn Ford were expected to be utilized in the Nittany Lion passing game and become check down options for Sean Clifford but neither would end up surpassing 40 yards receiving on the season.

PREVIEW.....