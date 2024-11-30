Penn State Football rolls past Maryland en route to Big Ten Championship

The win not only clinched Penn State a trip to Indianapolis where they'll face the No. 1 Oregon Ducks next Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET but it also clinched the program's first 11-win regular season since 2008.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are officially heading back to the Big Ten Championship game. After going down 7-0 in the first 15 seconds of Saturday's game against the Maryland Terrapins, the Penn State Nittany Lions cruised to a blowout win.

Abdul Carter was once again dominant recording 2 sacks and 2 tackles for a loss. Dani Dennis-Sutton looked the past he has since pre-injury recording a sack and a tackle for a loss. It was also a strong game for Tony Rojas who recorded one of three Nittany Lion interceptions.

Nicholas Singleton looked healthy and explosive, averaging 6.7 yards per carry and 5.7 yards per reception. Singleton rushed for a pair of touchdowns and had a 66-yard punt return.

Drew Allar finished the game 17/26 for 171 yards and a touchdown. Allar also rushed for 23 yards, with four of his seven carries either picking up a first down or resulting in a touchdown.

Tyler Warren continues to be the man for Penn State's offense. In his final regular season game at Beaver Stadium, Warren had 6 receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown, he rushed for 32 yards and completed a pass for a gain of 9. Warren's 130 career receptions and 17 touchdowns are both new program records for a tight end.

In a week in college football in which big favorites consistently struggled with inferior opponents, the opening seconds of Saturday's game were ominous for Penn State. On their first play from scrimmage, Nicholas Singleton fumbled the ball and one play later, Maryland got on the board with a 25-yard M.J. Morris touchdown pass to Kaden Prather.

It would take the Nittany Lions offense a bit to get going. While Nicholas Singleton returned the second kickoff of the first quarter all the way to the Terrapins' 32-yard line, the Nittany Lions would gain zero yards and settle for a field. Their next two drives after getting on the board would result in three and outs.

In the meantime, the Nittany Lions defense bounced back from the first play touchdown from the Terrpains and ominated the rest of the way. On the Terrapins' seven drives after the touchdown, the Nittany Lions forced four punts, one turnover on downs, and two interceptions.

On the Nittany Lions' fifth offensive drive and final of the first quarter, Andy Kotelnicki's offense began to find rhythm. The Nittany Lions would drive 60 yards on 13 plays in just over five and half minutes, before taking the lead in the game on a Nicholas Singleton two-yard touchdown run.

It was the first of four straight scoring drives for the Nittany Lions. After taking over at their own 40-yard line following a Maryland turnover on downs, the Nittany Lions needed just three plays and 35 seconds to make it a 17-6 lead, this time Drew Allar keeping it himself on a QB sneak from the goal line. Beau Pribula would add a rushing touchdown of his own a few minutes later, extending the lead to 24-7.

The final score of the first half was a historic one as Drew Allar found Tyler Warren on a flag route to make it 31-7. The touchdown for Warren was the record-breaking 17th receiving touchdown for a Nittany Lions' tight end. The Nittany Lions added a 9-yard Nicholas Singleton touchdown run in the 4th quarter, as well as a 15-yard touchdown pass from Beau Pribula to Tyseer Denmark at the buzzer. Denmark's first career touchdown reception set the final at 44-7.

Penn State would attempt a long 53-yard field goal prior to half time but Ryan Barker's attempt would be blocked.