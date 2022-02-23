Penn State Football's 2022 Winter Workout winners
Like every other college football program, over at Penn State the offseason is all about getting better and that starts with winter workouts.
Each offseason the Nittany Lions coaching singles out a few of the program's hardest working players each week to honor them via social media posts for their hard work.
FEBRUARY 8th.....
-- QB Sean Clifford
-- RB Keyvonne Lee
-- WR Jaden Dottin
-- TE Tyler Warren
-- OL Juice Scruggs
-- DL Nick Tarburton
-- LB Jonathan Sutherland
-- CB Kalen King
-- S Ji’Ayir Brown
-- P Barney Amor
FEBRUARY 10th.....
-- QB Christian Veilleux
-- RB Keyvonne Lee
-- WR Harrison Wallace
-- TE Theo Johnson
-- OL Caedan Wallace
-- DL Zuriah Fisher
-- LB Tyler Elsdon
-- CB Johnny Dixon
-- S Jaylen Reed
-- K Jake Pinegar
FEBRUARY 15th.....
-- QB Sean Clifford
-- RB Keyvonne Lee
-- WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
-- OL Landon Tengwall
-- DL Zuriah Fisher
-- LB Curtis Jacobs
-- S Ji’Ayir Brown
-- LS Chris Stoll
FEBRUARY 17th.....
-- QB Christian Veilleux
-- RB Caziah Holmes
-- WR Malick Meiga
-- TE Theo Johnson
-- OL Olu Fashanu
-- DL Zuriah Fisher
-- LB Curtis Jacobs
-- S Sebastian Constantini
-- K Sander Sahaydak
FEBRUARY 22nd.....
-- QB Sean Clifford
-- RB Devyn Ford
-- WR Malick Meiga
-- TE Theo Johnson
-- OL Caedan Wallace
-- DL Zane Durant
-- LB Kobe King
-- CB Kalen King
-- S Zakee Wheatley
-- K Jake Pinegar
