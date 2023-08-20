Happy Valley Insider

All in all, there are over 80 individuals on the Penn State Football coaching staff and support staff for the 2023 season. You can find each member of the coaching staff and support staff below.

The Penn State Football season is just under two weeks away. As the Nittany Lions continue the build-up to their 2023 season, there are a lot of people both in the spotlight and behind the scenes that have helped the Nittany Lions get ready for this upcoming season, whether it's on the field, in the trainer's room, or in the classroom.

James Franklin is entering year No. 10 in Happy Valley. He enters the season with a career record of 102-51, including a 78-36 record at Penn State. Franklin has led the program to four 11-win seasons since 2016, including a 11-2 season in 2022. The Nittany Lions have won three New Year's Six Bowl games under Franklin, including last year's Rose Bowl.

Yurcich enters year three with the Nittany Lions this fall. After an up-and-down first season in 2021 with the Nittany Lions, the long-time offensive coordinator led the Nittany Lions offense to averaging 35.8 points and 433.6 yards per game last season. His offenses throughout his career have often finished among the best in their conference and the country.

Diaz's first impression on Penn State fans could not have gone much better last fall. The Nittany Lions put together one of the country's best defenses, allowing just 18.2 points and 323.5 yards per game. He was a 2022 Broyles Award semifinalist while coaching the Nittany Lions to a top-10 defense across the board. He will also serve as the Nittany Lions linebackers coach.

Collins, like Diaz, is entering year two for the Nittany Lions after replacing Joe Lorig last offseason. The Nittany Lions special teams in his first year were strong, including long snapper Chris Stoll winning the Patrick Mannelly Award as the nation's top long snapper.

Running Backs/Assistant Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator- Ja'Juan Seider

Penn State has always recruited running backs well under James Franklin, but Ja'Juan Seider has taken that to a whole other level over the last few years. The former West Virginia quarterback has helped Penn State land numerous top-ranked running backs while also developing the Nittany Lions' running backs on the field into some of the best in the nation.

Wide Receivers/Offensive Recruiting Coordinator- Marques Hagans

Hagans is entering his first season in Happy Valley after coming to the program from the University of Virginia this offseason. He replaces Taylor Stubblefield in the position.

Tight Ends/Co-Offensive Coordinator - Ty Howle

Howle is entering year two as Penn State's tight ends coach but recently added the co-offensive coordinator title as well. Howle, early on in his Penn State tenure, has shown to be a strong recruiter, and his tight ends have shown strong development as well, especially when it comes to blocking, which shouldn't be surprising considering Howel was a Nittany Lions offensive lineman from 2009 through 2013.

Offensive Line - Phil Trautwein

After challenging 2020 and 2021 seasons as Penn State's offensive line coach, Trautwein's offensive line last season took a huge step forward. The Nittany Lions' offensive line finally became a strength for the program, while five offensive linemen earned All-Big Ten honors.

Defensive Line - Deion Barnes

After being a defensive graduate assistant for the 2020 through 2022 seasons, Barnes was promoted to the Nittany Lions defensive line coach this fall following the departure of John Scott Jr. to the NFL. Barnes wasn't initially expected to be the hire, but head coach James Franklin was blown away in Barnes's interview for the position and decided to tab the former Nittany Lion as the defensive lines coach.

Safeties/Co-Defensive Coordinator- Anthony Poindexter

Poindexter is entering year three for the Nittany Lions as their co-defensive coordinator and safties coach. During his first two seasons in Happy Valley, Poindexter has sent both Jaquan Brisker and Ji'Ayir Brown to the NFL as second and third-round NFL Draft picks.

Cornerbacks/Associate Head Coach/Defensive Recruiting Coordinator- Terry Smith

The longest-tenured position coach on Penn State's staff, Smith is entering his ninth year with the Nittany Lions. He has been an integral part of the Nittany Lions' success on the field defensively but also on the recruiting trail.

Assistant Athletic Director, Performance Enhancement Football - Joey Losey

Losey has been part of Penn State's coaching staff since 2014 and has worked his way up the ladder to his current position, taking over for Dwight Galt III, who retired following the 2021 season.