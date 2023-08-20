Happy Valley Insider

News More News
Penn State Football's Full Coaching Staff and Support Staff for 2023

Staff

The Penn State Football season is just under two weeks away. As the Nittany Lions continue the build-up to their 2023 season, there are a lot of people both in the spotlight and behind the scenes that have helped the Nittany Lions get ready for this upcoming season, whether it's on the field, in the trainer's room, or in the classroom.

All in all, there are over 80 individuals on the Penn State Football coaching staff and support staff for the 2023 season. You can find each member of the coaching staff and support staff below.


HEAD COACH - JAMES FRANKLIN

James Franklin is entering year No. 10 in Happy Valley. He enters the season with a career record of 102-51, including a 78-36 record at Penn State. Franklin has led the program to four 11-win seasons since 2016, including a 11-2 season in 2022. The Nittany Lions have won three New Year's Six Bowl games under Franklin, including last year's Rose Bowl.

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR - MIKE YURCICH

Yurcich enters year three with the Nittany Lions this fall. After an up-and-down first season in 2021 with the Nittany Lions, the long-time offensive coordinator led the Nittany Lions offense to averaging 35.8 points and 433.6 yards per game last season. His offenses throughout his career have often finished among the best in their conference and the country.

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR/LINEBACKERS - Manny Diaz

Diaz's first impression on Penn State fans could not have gone much better last fall. The Nittany Lions put together one of the country's best defenses, allowing just 18.2 points and 323.5 yards per game. He was a 2022 Broyles Award semifinalist while coaching the Nittany Lions to a top-10 defense across the board. He will also serve as the Nittany Lions linebackers coach.

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / OUTSIDE LINEBACKER / NICKELS - STACY COLLINS

Collins, like Diaz, is entering year two for the Nittany Lions after replacing Joe Lorig last offseason. The Nittany Lions special teams in his first year were strong, including long snapper Chris Stoll winning the Patrick Mannelly Award as the nation's top long snapper.

POSITION COACHES

Running Backs/Assistant Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator- Ja'Juan Seider

Penn State has always recruited running backs well under James Franklin, but Ja'Juan Seider has taken that to a whole other level over the last few years. The former West Virginia quarterback has helped Penn State land numerous top-ranked running backs while also developing the Nittany Lions' running backs on the field into some of the best in the nation.

Wide Receivers/Offensive Recruiting Coordinator- Marques Hagans

Hagans is entering his first season in Happy Valley after coming to the program from the University of Virginia this offseason. He replaces Taylor Stubblefield in the position.

Tight Ends/Co-Offensive Coordinator - Ty Howle

Howle is entering year two as Penn State's tight ends coach but recently added the co-offensive coordinator title as well. Howle, early on in his Penn State tenure, has shown to be a strong recruiter, and his tight ends have shown strong development as well, especially when it comes to blocking, which shouldn't be surprising considering Howel was a Nittany Lions offensive lineman from 2009 through 2013.

Offensive Line - Phil Trautwein

After challenging 2020 and 2021 seasons as Penn State's offensive line coach, Trautwein's offensive line last season took a huge step forward. The Nittany Lions' offensive line finally became a strength for the program, while five offensive linemen earned All-Big Ten honors.

Defensive Line - Deion Barnes

After being a defensive graduate assistant for the 2020 through 2022 seasons, Barnes was promoted to the Nittany Lions defensive line coach this fall following the departure of John Scott Jr. to the NFL. Barnes wasn't initially expected to be the hire, but head coach James Franklin was blown away in Barnes's interview for the position and decided to tab the former Nittany Lion as the defensive lines coach.

Safeties/Co-Defensive Coordinator- Anthony Poindexter

Poindexter is entering year three for the Nittany Lions as their co-defensive coordinator and safties coach. During his first two seasons in Happy Valley, Poindexter has sent both Jaquan Brisker and Ji'Ayir Brown to the NFL as second and third-round NFL Draft picks.

Cornerbacks/Associate Head Coach/Defensive Recruiting Coordinator- Terry Smith

The longest-tenured position coach on Penn State's staff, Smith is entering his ninth year with the Nittany Lions. He has been an integral part of the Nittany Lions' success on the field defensively but also on the recruiting trail.

Assistant Athletic Director, Performance Enhancement Football - Joey Losey

Losey has been part of Penn State's coaching staff since 2014 and has worked his way up the ladder to his current position, taking over for Dwight Galt III, who retired following the 2021 season.

ANALYSTS

Offensive Analyst: Frank Leonard

Offensive Analyst: Calvin Lowry

Offensive Analyst: David Parker

Offensive Analyst: David Rocco

Offensive Analyst: Robb Smith

Offensive Analyst: Charles Walker

Defensive Analyst: Ola Adams

Defensive Analyst: Dan Connor

Defensive Analyst: Gabe Infante

Defensive Analyst: Rick Lyster

Special Teams Analyst: Eric Raisbeck

Special Teams Analyst: Eric Sasche

Graduate Assistants:

Offensive Graduate Assistant: Kevin Ceh

Offensive Graduate Assistant: Danny O'Brien

Defensive Graduate Assistant: Torrence Brown

Defensive Graduate Assistant: Bryce Jones

Recruiting Staff: 

General Manager of Personnel and Recruitment - Andy Frank

Director of Player Personnel - Kenny Sanders

Director of High School Relations - Bob Palko

Director of Recruiting Content - Caleb Tyler

Recruiting Coordinator for Operations and Visits - Catherine Kennedy

Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel- Alan Zemaitis

Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel - Chris Mahon

Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment - Khalil Ahmad

Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment - DJ Bryant Jr

Assistant Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment- Rashad Elby

Assistant Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment - Rashad Rich

Assistant operations and visits - Shannon Wellman



SPORT PERFORMANCE STAFF

Associate Director of Performance Enhancement - Alvin Futrell

Associate Director of Performance Enhancement - Jeff Earls

Associate Director of Performance Enhancement - Jon Fleury

Associate Director of Performance Enhancement - Tyrone Smith

Football Performance Dietician - Leanne Louden

Assistant AD for Football High Performance - Josh Nelson

Mental Health Case Manager - Dani Summers




FOOTBALL ADMINISTRATION STAFF

Assistant AD, Chief of Staff - Kevin Thrikel

Director of Football Administration - Ben Kerr

Director of Football Research and Strategy - Will Reimann

Director of External Operations - Destiny Rodriguez

Player Development Staff

Director of Football Relations - Dann Kabala

Director of Player Development & Community Relations - Will Flaherty

Director of Player Engagement - Lauren Geppert


VIDEO STAFF

Director of Coaching Technology - Jevin Stone

Assistant Video Director - Joe Loosemore

SPORTS MEDICINE STAFF

Head Athletic Trainer - Andy Mutnan

Football Athletic Trainer - Raymond Champagne

Football Athletic Trainer - Tesa Johns-Bostick

Football Athletic Trainer - Matt PEragine

Director of Athletic Medicine - Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli

Team Physician- Dr. Gregory Billy

ACADEMICS STAFF

Director of Football Academics Services - Todd Kulka

Assistant Director of Football Academic Services - Jovahn Fair

Academic Counselor - Gabby Runge

Associate Director of Learning Services - Cheryl Anderson

Associate Director of Learning Services - Nicole Rao

Learning Specialist - Jessica Martin

Learning Specialist - Jacob Reeder

Administrative Support Assistant - Bridget Kisslak

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT STAFF

Executive Assistant to the Head Football Coach - Heidi Erb

Administrative Support Assistant, Business and Finance - Angie Hummel

Director of Football Lettetrman's Club - Wally Richardson

EQUIPMENT STAFF

Senior Director of Football Equipment - Ben Herman

Director of Football Equipment - Austin Cruz

COMMUNICATIONS & CONTENT 

Assistant AD, Football Communications and Content - Greg Kinkaid

Senior Associate AD, Communications and Content - Kristina Peterson

Assistant Director, Strategic Communications - Paul Marboe

Assistant Director Strategic Communications - Matt Rudisill

Director of Football Social Media - Riley Joslin

Football Graphic Designer - Zhanee Anderson

Football Graphic Designer - Zach Osborne

{{ article.author_name }}