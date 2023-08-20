Penn State Football's Full Coaching Staff and Support Staff for 2023
The Penn State Football season is just under two weeks away. As the Nittany Lions continue the build-up to their 2023 season, there are a lot of people both in the spotlight and behind the scenes that have helped the Nittany Lions get ready for this upcoming season, whether it's on the field, in the trainer's room, or in the classroom.
All in all, there are over 80 individuals on the Penn State Football coaching staff and support staff for the 2023 season. You can find each member of the coaching staff and support staff below.
Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!
HEAD COACH - JAMES FRANKLIN
James Franklin is entering year No. 10 in Happy Valley. He enters the season with a career record of 102-51, including a 78-36 record at Penn State. Franklin has led the program to four 11-win seasons since 2016, including a 11-2 season in 2022. The Nittany Lions have won three New Year's Six Bowl games under Franklin, including last year's Rose Bowl.
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR - MIKE YURCICH
Yurcich enters year three with the Nittany Lions this fall. After an up-and-down first season in 2021 with the Nittany Lions, the long-time offensive coordinator led the Nittany Lions offense to averaging 35.8 points and 433.6 yards per game last season. His offenses throughout his career have often finished among the best in their conference and the country.
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR/LINEBACKERS - Manny Diaz
Diaz's first impression on Penn State fans could not have gone much better last fall. The Nittany Lions put together one of the country's best defenses, allowing just 18.2 points and 323.5 yards per game. He was a 2022 Broyles Award semifinalist while coaching the Nittany Lions to a top-10 defense across the board. He will also serve as the Nittany Lions linebackers coach.
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / OUTSIDE LINEBACKER / NICKELS - STACY COLLINS
Collins, like Diaz, is entering year two for the Nittany Lions after replacing Joe Lorig last offseason. The Nittany Lions special teams in his first year were strong, including long snapper Chris Stoll winning the Patrick Mannelly Award as the nation's top long snapper.
POSITION COACHES
Running Backs/Assistant Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator- Ja'Juan Seider
Penn State has always recruited running backs well under James Franklin, but Ja'Juan Seider has taken that to a whole other level over the last few years. The former West Virginia quarterback has helped Penn State land numerous top-ranked running backs while also developing the Nittany Lions' running backs on the field into some of the best in the nation.
Wide Receivers/Offensive Recruiting Coordinator- Marques Hagans
Hagans is entering his first season in Happy Valley after coming to the program from the University of Virginia this offseason. He replaces Taylor Stubblefield in the position.
Tight Ends/Co-Offensive Coordinator - Ty Howle
Howle is entering year two as Penn State's tight ends coach but recently added the co-offensive coordinator title as well. Howle, early on in his Penn State tenure, has shown to be a strong recruiter, and his tight ends have shown strong development as well, especially when it comes to blocking, which shouldn't be surprising considering Howel was a Nittany Lions offensive lineman from 2009 through 2013.
Offensive Line - Phil Trautwein
After challenging 2020 and 2021 seasons as Penn State's offensive line coach, Trautwein's offensive line last season took a huge step forward. The Nittany Lions' offensive line finally became a strength for the program, while five offensive linemen earned All-Big Ten honors.
Defensive Line - Deion Barnes
After being a defensive graduate assistant for the 2020 through 2022 seasons, Barnes was promoted to the Nittany Lions defensive line coach this fall following the departure of John Scott Jr. to the NFL. Barnes wasn't initially expected to be the hire, but head coach James Franklin was blown away in Barnes's interview for the position and decided to tab the former Nittany Lion as the defensive lines coach.
Safeties/Co-Defensive Coordinator- Anthony Poindexter
Poindexter is entering year three for the Nittany Lions as their co-defensive coordinator and safties coach. During his first two seasons in Happy Valley, Poindexter has sent both Jaquan Brisker and Ji'Ayir Brown to the NFL as second and third-round NFL Draft picks.
Cornerbacks/Associate Head Coach/Defensive Recruiting Coordinator- Terry Smith
The longest-tenured position coach on Penn State's staff, Smith is entering his ninth year with the Nittany Lions. He has been an integral part of the Nittany Lions' success on the field defensively but also on the recruiting trail.
Assistant Athletic Director, Performance Enhancement Football - Joey Losey
Losey has been part of Penn State's coaching staff since 2014 and has worked his way up the ladder to his current position, taking over for Dwight Galt III, who retired following the 2021 season.
ANALYSTS
Offensive Analyst: Frank Leonard
Offensive Analyst: Calvin Lowry
Offensive Analyst: David Parker
Offensive Analyst: David Rocco
Offensive Analyst: Robb Smith
Offensive Analyst: Charles Walker
Defensive Analyst: Ola Adams
Defensive Analyst: Dan Connor
Defensive Analyst: Gabe Infante
Defensive Analyst: Rick Lyster
Special Teams Analyst: Eric Raisbeck
Special Teams Analyst: Eric Sasche
Graduate Assistants:
Offensive Graduate Assistant: Kevin Ceh
Offensive Graduate Assistant: Danny O'Brien
Defensive Graduate Assistant: Torrence Brown
Defensive Graduate Assistant: Bryce Jones
Recruiting Staff:
General Manager of Personnel and Recruitment - Andy Frank
Director of Player Personnel - Kenny Sanders
Director of High School Relations - Bob Palko
Director of Recruiting Content - Caleb Tyler
Recruiting Coordinator for Operations and Visits - Catherine Kennedy
Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel- Alan Zemaitis
Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel - Chris Mahon
Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment - Khalil Ahmad
Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment - DJ Bryant Jr
Assistant Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment- Rashad Elby
Assistant Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment - Rashad Rich
Assistant operations and visits - Shannon Wellman
SPORT PERFORMANCE STAFF
Associate Director of Performance Enhancement - Alvin Futrell
Associate Director of Performance Enhancement - Jeff Earls
Associate Director of Performance Enhancement - Jon Fleury
Associate Director of Performance Enhancement - Tyrone Smith
Football Performance Dietician - Leanne Louden
Assistant AD for Football High Performance - Josh Nelson
Mental Health Case Manager - Dani Summers
FOOTBALL ADMINISTRATION STAFF
Assistant AD, Chief of Staff - Kevin Thrikel
Director of Football Administration - Ben Kerr
Director of Football Research and Strategy - Will Reimann
Director of External Operations - Destiny Rodriguez
Player Development Staff
Director of Football Relations - Dann Kabala
Director of Player Development & Community Relations - Will Flaherty
Director of Player Engagement - Lauren Geppert
VIDEO STAFF
Director of Coaching Technology - Jevin Stone
Assistant Video Director - Joe Loosemore
SPORTS MEDICINE STAFF
Head Athletic Trainer - Andy Mutnan
Football Athletic Trainer - Raymond Champagne
Football Athletic Trainer - Tesa Johns-Bostick
Football Athletic Trainer - Matt PEragine
Director of Athletic Medicine - Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli
Team Physician- Dr. Gregory Billy
ACADEMICS STAFF
Director of Football Academics Services - Todd Kulka
Assistant Director of Football Academic Services - Jovahn Fair
Academic Counselor - Gabby Runge
Associate Director of Learning Services - Cheryl Anderson
Associate Director of Learning Services - Nicole Rao
Learning Specialist - Jessica Martin
Learning Specialist - Jacob Reeder
Administrative Support Assistant - Bridget Kisslak
ADDITIONAL SUPPORT STAFF
Executive Assistant to the Head Football Coach - Heidi Erb
Administrative Support Assistant, Business and Finance - Angie Hummel
Director of Football Lettetrman's Club - Wally Richardson
EQUIPMENT STAFF
Senior Director of Football Equipment - Ben Herman
Director of Football Equipment - Austin Cruz
COMMUNICATIONS & CONTENT
Assistant AD, Football Communications and Content - Greg Kinkaid
Senior Associate AD, Communications and Content - Kristina Peterson
Assistant Director, Strategic Communications - Paul Marboe
Assistant Director Strategic Communications - Matt Rudisill
Director of Football Social Media - Riley Joslin
Football Graphic Designer - Zhanee Anderson
Football Graphic Designer - Zach Osborne
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board