Penn State Football will be without their best cornerback in their bowl game as Joey Porter Jr on Wednesday evening announced his intentions to declare for the NFL Draft and forgo the Nittany Lions bowl game.

The son of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Joey Porter, the 2019 signee developed into one of the country's top cornerbacks during his time in Happy Valley and his worked his way into top 10 pick consideration in next April's NFL Draft.

The Redshirt Junior Corner finished the 2022 season with 11 pass breakups, and only 15 receptions allowed with zero touchdowns. Porter Jr is also a semi-finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, Badnarik Award, as well as a Mid-Season All-American.

Porter Jr is the first Nittany Lion to declare for the NFL Draft following their regular season finale against Michigan State on Saturday.