Penn State Football's Most Important targets in the 2023 class

With Penn State's 2022 recruiting class now wrapped up and their 2023 recruiting class well underway, it's time to start looking at who are some of Penn State's top targets in the Class of 2023.

As of February 11, the Nittany Lions hold eight commitments in their 2023 recruiting class which sits at No.3 in Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings. The class is currently headlined by high four-star offensive lineman Alex Brichmeier, one of four offensive line commitments already in the class.

While there is still nearly a year until the 2023 recruiting cycle is officially over, Penn State's recruiting class is filling up fast with more commitments coming in the weeks and months ahead. With that, we take a look at five of Penn State's most important remaining targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle.