Penn State true freshman running back Nicholas Singleton took home his first collegiate award on Wednesday afternoon when he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

The Shillington (PA) native totaled 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns from scrimmage this season including 149 carries for 941 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also returned 12 kicks for the Nittany Lions this season for 310 yards including one kickoff returned for a touchdown. His 6.3 yards per carry was third-best in the Big Ten this season only behind Donovan Edwards of Michigan (7.5) and Miyan Williams of Ohio State (6.5).

Singleton is the fourth Nittany Lion to earn the award joining Curtis Enis (1995), Deion Barnes (2012), and Christian Hackenberg (2013).