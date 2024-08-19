Something that oddsmakers are factoring in more and more in today's day of football when it comes to setting lines and when sharp bettors are placing bets (at least in the NFL) is factoring in net rest advantage numbers.

The gist of it is this is...."Net rest is the cumulative sum of individual game rest edges over the course of an entire season.

An example of net rest: this year the Patriots have for games with rest edges of +7, +3, +1 and +1 days of rest edge. But they do not play any games with a negative rest edge, when they would be at a disadvantage. As a result, the Patriots net rest edge for the 2024 season is +12 days (7+3+1+1)."

To put it into even simpler terms, it is how many more days of rest does have compared to their opponent leading into the game.

With that being said, here's a layout of Penn State Football's net rest advantage for the entire year.

Games highlighted in green are games we have a positive net rest advantage, and red games are ones we have a negative net rest advantage. Bolded games are one where we have a net bye week advantage, aka we have take more byes up to that point in the season than our opponents.