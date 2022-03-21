 Penn State Football season opener versus Purdue set to air on Fox
Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football took to social media on Monday afternoon to announce the TV network for their season opener versus Purdue will be on national television as it has been picked up by Fox.

The program's first game of the 2022 season is set to kickoff on Thursday night, September 1st as the Boilermakers and Nittany Lions will face of inside of Ross-Ade Stadium out in West Lafayette, Indiana.

