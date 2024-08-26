PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Penn State Football Season Prediction -- 2024 Edition

Brad Kulp
HappyValleyInsider.com

Penn State Football is all set to open up the season against West Virginia this upcoming Saturday. Before kickoff happens, Happy Valley Insider's very own Brad Kulp offers his prediction for the season.

THE EXPECTATIONS…

The expectation that the Nittany Lions offense shows up. With a national consensus top 10 defense being led up front by two first round NFL caliber defensive ends, and coveted on the back end by a potential first found NFL Safety, the Penn State defense seems to be locked in. Penn State IS Linebacker U, so a bit of youth at the position is not an issue. So the offense...

If you aren't putting up 35+ points per game, you aren't making it out of the Big Ten, and you definitely aren't hanging with top teams in the playoffs.

Enter new Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

Coach K takes over an offense being led by second year starting Quarterback Drew Allar, and a Wide Receiver group that has everything to prove and can only go upwards, after being one of the least productive groups in P4 last year. Sky is the limit with this offense IF all goes as many are expecting. The offensive line is young, but returns seven players that have played 10+ games each. James Franklin has only ever had elite Tight Ends, and this season is no different. Led by Tyler Warren, another solid area w zero concern that will be a tremendous, dependable weapon for Allar. And the Running Backs? Arguably one of the best backfields in the nation with Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton as the lightning & thunder punch on the ground.

THE REALITY…..

The Reality is, the things that will affect Penn State's season the most are typically the unpredicted.

A huge injury. A mistake riddled game in the driving rain. A tipped pass in the wrong direction, at the absolute worst time.

They are unavoidable. Intangibles, good or bad & the randomness of the game determines so many outcomes. Some call it 'luck'.

The Reality is, unknowns will happen.

Is this Nittany Lion team built mentally to overcome them? You learn how to win through loss. And the two ugly, ineffective halves vs Ohio State and Michigan last year taught this team a lot. And the coaching staff. Thus, changes were made.

This team & staff will not make the same mistakes. OC Andy Kotelnicki will not play conservative at any point.

The offense will be imaginative and all weapons utilized, with the ability to adjust. The defense, insane.

Then, the actual games: Ohio State at home, USC on the road. Wisconsin, on the road.

Penn State will be challenged in ways they don't expect. Can they hold it together enough to come away with a win, when those crazy games DO happen?

James Franklin has taken the steps to increase unpredictability and aggressiveness, and needs it now.

There WILL be those moments.

The Penn State Nittany Lions will go 11-1 this season with a tough, exciting road loss to the resurging USC Trojans. Then, James Franklin will get his conquering blow the following week, finally beating Ohio State in Happy Valley led by the best defense in the Big Ten, conquering his bully and earning a top spot in the College Football Playoff.

