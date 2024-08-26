Penn State Football is all set to open up the season against West Virginia this upcoming Saturday. Before kickoff happens, Happy Valley Insider's very own Brad Kulp offers his prediction for the season.

THE EXPECTATIONS… The expectation that the Nittany Lions offense shows up. With a national consensus top 10 defense being led up front by two first round NFL caliber defensive ends, and coveted on the back end by a potential first found NFL Safety, the Penn State defense seems to be locked in. Penn State IS Linebacker U, so a bit of youth at the position is not an issue. So the offense... If you aren't putting up 35+ points per game, you aren't making it out of the Big Ten, and you definitely aren't hanging with top teams in the playoffs. Enter new Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. Coach K takes over an offense being led by second year starting Quarterback Drew Allar, and a Wide Receiver group that has everything to prove and can only go upwards, after being one of the least productive groups in P4 last year. Sky is the limit with this offense IF all goes as many are expecting. The offensive line is young, but returns seven players that have played 10+ games each. James Franklin has only ever had elite Tight Ends, and this season is no different. Led by Tyler Warren, another solid area w zero concern that will be a tremendous, dependable weapon for Allar. And the Running Backs? Arguably one of the best backfields in the nation with Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton as the lightning & thunder punch on the ground.