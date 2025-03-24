Penn State Football Spring Position Preview - Quarterbacks

(Photo by Heather Weikel - Happy Valley Insider)

Penn State Football begins spring practices on Tuesday. As the Nittany Lions begin their preparation for the 2025 season, Happy Valley Insider breaks down each position group. Today, we start with the quarterback position, led by senior quarterback Drew Allar.

Drew Allar (Sr.)

It's hard to believe that Allar's senior season has already arrived. It feels like just yesterday the Medina (OH) native was entering the program, but now, 2025 will mark his fourth and final season with the Nittany Lions and his third as the team's starting quarterback. Last season, under offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien, Allar had his best year as a Nittany Lion, throwing for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns in 16 games. He did throw eight interceptions, six more than his sophomore season in 2023, but overall, he showed significant improvement from the previous year. However, Allar’s worst game of the season came at the worst possible time for Penn State. In the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Notre Dame, he struggled mightily, completing just 12-of-23 passes for 135 yards with one interception. Two additional interceptions were negated by penalties, though both throws were poor decisions. Will that performance have any lasting impact on Allar? Only time will tell, but if he takes another step forward this fall, he’ll be one of the top quarterbacks in next year’s NFL Draft with a legitimate chance of being a first-round pick.

Jaxon Smolik (RS SO)

The Penn State coaching staff was excited about Smolik's development and potential heading into last offseason, but a significant injury sidelined the Iowa native for the entire 2024 season. It was an unfortunate setback, especially as redshirt freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer took advantage of the opportunity, impressing the staff both on the practice field and in the meeting rooms. This spring could be a make-or-break period for Smolik as he battles Grunkemeyer for the No. 2 spot on the Nittany Lions' depth chart. Given the strong impression he made on the staff before his injury, Smolik has the talent to start elsewhere, either now or in the future. Depending on how things unfold, the former three-star quarterback may have a tough decision to make at the end of spring or the 2025 season.

Ethan Grunkemeyer (RS FR)

Grunkemeyer in his true freshman season appeared in one game for Penn State, appearing in the first round of the College Football Playoffs against SMU, he completed one of two passing attempts while throwing an interception which wasn't completely his fault. Nonetheless, Grunkemeyer in his first year on campus has been very impressive and certainly has the makings of a potential multi-year starter for the program. He won't be starting in 2025 but should have more opportunities at playing time this fall if he can win the No. 2 battle between himself and Smolik.

Bekkem Kritza (FR)

Let's not beat around the bush. Kritza from a fan's perspective was a, curious and controversial quarterback take in the 2025 recruiting class. Now, he'll begin his pursuit of trying to prove his doubters wrong. Kritza who seemingly moved from school to school every six months or so in high school will finally have some stability with the Nittany Lions and the staff is very high on his physical traits, including possibly the best pure arm strength of any quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle. That being said, Krtiza's game from a mechanical and technical standpoint still has a long way to go and overall, should be considered a long-term developmental project for the Nittany Lions.

