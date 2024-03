Quite possibly the biggest storyline for Penn State last season was the wide receiver position. Throughout the season Penn State's offense struggled to find explosive plays, and the offensive production was nowhere near good enough in the games that matter most. The biggest cause of these issues was poor wide receiver play.

Looking ahead to spring practice, no position will be scrutinized or watched as closely as wide receiver. If the Nittany Lions are going to make and be legitimate contenders in the College Football Playoff in 2024, they need the wide receiver room to take a huge jump forward.

That jump needs to begin when spring practices start next week.