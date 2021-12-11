Penn State Football tabs Manny Diaz as new Defensive Coordinator

Penn State's search for their next defensive coordinator has concluded. On Saturday morning, the program announced that former Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz has been hired as the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Diaz replaces the positions left vacated by Brent Pry, who was hired last week by Virginia Tech to be Hokies' next head coach.

Diaz comes to Happy Valley after three seasons as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, collecting a 21-15 record over 36-games while leading the program to three bowl game appearances.

Throughout his career, Diaz has spent a total of 13 seasons as a defensive coordinator with five different programs. His defenses are known for being highly aggressive and are historically amongst the nation's best at forcing big plays whether it's behind the line of scrimmage or in the form of turnovers.

In a press release from the program, Penn State head coach James Franklin said the following about adding Diaz to the Nittany Lions' staff;

"We are thrilled to add Manny Diaz as our defensive coordinator," Franklin said in the press release. "Manny is a veteran defensive play-caller whose head coaching experience will bring tremendous value to our organization. He has an innovative approach to complement his extensive Xs & Os knowledge which he developed through his stops at multiple Power Five conferences. Manny's defensive philosophy is in line with our scheme and will help in the transition with our current team. His defenses have been aggressive and led the country in several categories throughout his career. We are excited to have Manny and his family join us in Happy Valley!"

Diaz had the following to say about coming to Happy Valley;

"My family and I are so excited to come to Happy Valley and join the Penn State family," Diaz said in the press release. "The opportunity to lead Linebacker U is an honor and I will work every day to uphold that tradition. Penn State's defense has been among the nation's best, both historically and under Coach Franklin. I will continue to pursue excellence with our defensive unit on a daily basis. I can't wait to get on the field with this talented group, to get to know them, and to ultimately develop them as football players, students and young men. Penn State's fans are the best in the country, and I look forward to seeing them this fall in Beaver Stadium!"

