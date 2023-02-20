Penn State opponents had 14 drives that started in this zone which was 8% of their drives for the season. The opponents averaged 27.4 yards per drive that started in this zone.

The opponents scored a touchdown 0% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 17%.

The Nittany Lions opponents scored a FG 7% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 7%.

43% of the drives that started in this zone ended in a 3 and out. The NCAA average was 25%.

The opponents Punted 50% of the time. The NCAA average was 49%.

The Nittany Lions opponents had a turnover 14% of the time from this zone. The NCAA average was 11%

The opponents averaged 0.2 points per drive from this zone.