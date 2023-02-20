Penn State Football Tendencies: Field Zone Defensive Drive Breakdown
NittanyNation will look back at the 2022 football season with the help of SportSource Analytics to give our subscribers the most in-depth analytics of the season.
The next thing we'll look at is Field Zone Defensive Drive Breakdown.
We'll look at each area of the field and show you how many drives the opponent started in that area, average yards per drive that started in that area, the percentage of time they scored from a drive that started in that area, 3 and outs, punts, and turnovers. Let's take a look.
Own Goal line to 10-yd line
Penn State opponents had 14 drives that started in this zone which was 8% of their drives for the season. The opponents averaged 27.4 yards per drive that started in this zone.
The opponents scored a touchdown 0% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 17%.
The Nittany Lions opponents scored a FG 7% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 7%.
43% of the drives that started in this zone ended in a 3 and out. The NCAA average was 25%.
The opponents Punted 50% of the time. The NCAA average was 49%.
The Nittany Lions opponents had a turnover 14% of the time from this zone. The NCAA average was 11%
The opponents averaged 0.2 points per drive from this zone.
