The Nittany Lions are looking to test this out with the Central Michigan game on Sept. 24 and according to a statement from the school, this “has been under consideration and we have been putting plans in place for this possibility,” according to a statement given to StateCollege.com .

In a move that seems to be a highly-anticipated one for the 21+ crowd, Penn State announced it will experiment selling alcohol at Beaver Stadium for the 2022 season.

Finishing off that statement, the school spokesperson said that “the University will need to secure Board of Trustees and other necessary approvals before proceeding.”

This is the first time that any Penn State venue could possibly serve alcohol during Nittany Lions games as both Medlar Field and the Bryce Jordan Center sell alcohol, but not during school athletics events.

As of now, this is the only information that’s been released when it comes to this news, so expect more to come out in the weeks leading up to that possible Sept. 24 test run game.