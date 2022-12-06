On Monday, the transfer portal officially opened allowing FBS players from across the country to officially enter their names into the portal and begin their recruitments. It was the start of what will be a wild ride over the next few weeks and months as programs around the country look to fill their needs, and that includes Penn State.

James Franklin and his staff have done a fantastic job in the portal over the last several years and they’ll look for another strong showing this postseason and offseason.

With that, plenty of offers, tidbits, and intel will be flowing through Nittany Nation this offseason when it comes to the transfer portal. Below, we have put together our 2022-23 Penn State Transfer Portal Big Board. Below, we will take a look at the latest offers, names to know, and more while providing the latest intel on each offer.

Before we get into the big board, be sure to check out our Penn State Football Transfer Portal needs article as well.