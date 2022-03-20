Penn State Football player weight updates as spring practices begin

The Penn State football program is opening up their spring practices this upcoming week, meaning it's time for updated heights and weights for the Nittany Lions roster. Below, we take a look at the latest weights for Penn State's early enrollees as well as some notable weight changes throughout the roster.

We'll start out with the early enrollees as we get a better idea of where they stand heading into their first spring with the program. We will be basing all their weights off their last reported weight here, on Rivals. You can see the full list, here.

QB Drew Allar: The Medina, OH native will be entering spring practice after entering the program at 220-pounds. At 6-foot-5, 229-pounds, the true freshman is by far Penn State's biggest quarterback, the next closest being Sean Clifford who enters spring practices at 6-foot-2 and 216-pounds.

QB Beau Pribula: The former Central York (PA) standout actually lost five pounds since his last reported weight of 205 and is now at 200 pounds.

RB Nick Singleton: The National Gatorade Player of the Year already entered his collegiate career at a strong 6-foot-0 and 215-pounds. He's added some weight since enrolling, now sitting at 219-pounds. Which makes his reported testing numbers, all the more impressive.

RB Kaytron Allen: Nicknamed "Fatman", Allen was at 225 per our last weight update but is now down to 216-pounds. That should only help Allen as he looks to make an impact on the field this upcoming season.

WR Kaden Saunders: Saunders enrolled on campus a little light in the weight department at a reported 166 the last time his Rivals profile was updated but is already up to 175 after just a few months on campus.

WR Omari Evans: The dynamic and explosive Evans has gained a solid nine pounds and is now at 179 from his last reported 170.

WR Mitchell Tinsley: The Western Kentucky native maintains his weight from before transferring and is currently at 203.

TE Jerry Cross: The 6-foot-5 Cross is up to 250 pounds, up five pounds from his last reported 245.

OL JB Nelson: The reforming of JB Nelson's body has been a storyline over the last few months as he was once at 320 before dropping down closer to 300-pounds. Now, he's starting to add weight again, up to 305.

DT Zane Durant: Durant's last reported weight was 255-pounds, he's now up to 265 according to the newest roster. He'll never be the biggest defensive tackle but its solid progress for the Lake Nona, Florida native.