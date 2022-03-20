Penn State Football player weight updates as spring practices begin
The Penn State football program is opening up their spring practices this upcoming week, meaning it's time for updated heights and weights for the Nittany Lions roster. Below, we take a look at the latest weights for Penn State's early enrollees as well as some notable weight changes throughout the roster.
EARLY ENROLLEES.....
We'll start out with the early enrollees as we get a better idea of where they stand heading into their first spring with the program. We will be basing all their weights off their last reported weight here, on Rivals. You can see the full list, here.
QB Drew Allar: The Medina, OH native will be entering spring practice after entering the program at 220-pounds. At 6-foot-5, 229-pounds, the true freshman is by far Penn State's biggest quarterback, the next closest being Sean Clifford who enters spring practices at 6-foot-2 and 216-pounds.
QB Beau Pribula: The former Central York (PA) standout actually lost five pounds since his last reported weight of 205 and is now at 200 pounds.
RB Nick Singleton: The National Gatorade Player of the Year already entered his collegiate career at a strong 6-foot-0 and 215-pounds. He's added some weight since enrolling, now sitting at 219-pounds. Which makes his reported testing numbers, all the more impressive.
RB Kaytron Allen: Nicknamed "Fatman", Allen was at 225 per our last weight update but is now down to 216-pounds. That should only help Allen as he looks to make an impact on the field this upcoming season.
WR Kaden Saunders: Saunders enrolled on campus a little light in the weight department at a reported 166 the last time his Rivals profile was updated but is already up to 175 after just a few months on campus.
WR Omari Evans: The dynamic and explosive Evans has gained a solid nine pounds and is now at 179 from his last reported 170.
WR Mitchell Tinsley: The Western Kentucky native maintains his weight from before transferring and is currently at 203.
TE Jerry Cross: The 6-foot-5 Cross is up to 250 pounds, up five pounds from his last reported 245.
OL JB Nelson: The reforming of JB Nelson's body has been a storyline over the last few months as he was once at 320 before dropping down closer to 300-pounds. Now, he's starting to add weight again, up to 305.
DT Zane Durant: Durant's last reported weight was 255-pounds, he's now up to 265 according to the newest roster. He'll never be the biggest defensive tackle but its solid progress for the Lake Nona, Florida native.
OTHER NOTABLE MOVEMENT.....
Now that we're through the early enrollees on Penn State's roster, let's take a look at some other notable weight changes on Penn State's roster.
RB Devyn Ford: Ford played last season at a flat 200-pounds but is down to 190.
RB Keyvone Lee: The sophomore running back is down to 234 after playing at 239 last season.
TE Evan Clark: Clark moved from quarterback to tight end this offseason and added an extra 10-pounds to his frame so far going from 208 to 218.
OL Jimmy Christ: Christ made quite the jump in the weight department going from 302 to 315 in the latest update.
OL Juice Scruggs: Scruggs last season played around 307 pounds and is now up to 319. With Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad coming in, the added weight could allow Scruggs to play both center and guard for the Nittany Lions next season, adding some much-needed versatility.
OL Ibrahim Traore: The redshirt sophomore is up 12-pounds in the roster update, going from 318 to 330, putting him in that preferred weight range for offensive tackles.
DE Rodney McGraw: McGraw last season weighed in at 253, now the redshirt freshman Illinois native is at 271. An impressive amount of weight and muscle gain. McGraw has always looked skinny thanks to his lengthy 6-foot-5 frame, adding that much weight could be huge for his development.
DE Davon Twonley Jr: Townley Jr is a player who could be destined to break out sooner than later, he's doing that in the weight department going from 252 to 268 since last fall.
DT Cole Brevard: Brevard is one of the biggest weight gainers in the roster update as he went from 317 this fall to now 332. The Indiana native is certainly bulking up in efforts of seeing the field more this fall.
DT Fatorma Mulbah: The Harrisburg native broke the 300-pound barrier since last season, now up nine pounds, going from 296 to 305.
DT Amin Vanover: Vanover is one of the players with the most weight loss, dropping from 283 last season to 266 now.
S/LB Jonathan Sutherland: There's talk of Jonathan Sutherland potentially playing at linebacker next season and if he does so he'll need to add weight. He's gotten a good start going from 201 last season and is now at 209.
CB Jeffrey Davis Jr.: The redshirt freshman out of Connecticut added eight pounds, raising his weight from 174 to 182.
S Bobby Walchak: The redshirt freshman walk-on is by far the winner of the most weight gained this offseason, going from a skinny 172 last season to now 212 pounds.
P Gabe Nwosu: The walk-on punter dropped a considerable amount of weight, going from 302 to 278.
