How to watch/listen:

TV: Saturday's game will be shown on Fox Sports 1 with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST. On the call for the game will be Noah Engle (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (color). Radio: You can listen to the game of course on the Penn State Radio Network presented by Learfield Sports. You can find your local radio affiliate, here. Steve Jones (play-by-play) and Jack Ham (color) will be on the call. Streaming: Those who want to stream the game can do so on the Fox Sports app.

Betting:

The spread earlier this week opened at -17.5 in favor of Penn State and has slowly grown over the course of the week. The Nittany Lions are now -19 point favorites over the Spartans with the over/under in the game set at 53. ESPN's odds machine gives Penn State an 85% of winning this game as well. The Nittany Lions this season against the spread is 8-3 including 7-2 as a favorite. They have covered each of their last three games as double-digit favorites including 18.5-point favorites over Rutgers, 10.5-point favorites over Maryland, and 13.5-point favorites over Indiana.

Weather:

The weather around kickoff will be in the low 50s and a RealFeel in the high 40s according to Accuweather. No precipitation is expected throughout the game, wind will be sustained around 5-10 mph throughout the game with wind gusts as high as 13 mph. As the game progresses, it won't get too much colder, with temperatures in the high 40s and RealFeel temps of mid-40s.

Notable notes:

- This will be the 37th matchup between Penn State and Michigan State all-time. The Spartans hold the edge in the series all time with an 18-17-1 record after a 30-27 win in East Lansing last season. - Freshmen running back duo Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen need to combine for 186 yards from scrimmage to hit the combined 2,000 yards from scrimmage mark. So far this season, the two freshmen have combined for 1,814 yards and 20 touchdowns on 289 touches. - In his career Sean Clifford is 2-1 against Michigan State, completing 58-of-93 passes (62.3%) for 734 yards and nine touchdowns to just one interception. - Clifford is five touchdowns away from 100 career touchdowns with 80 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns. Trace McSorley is the only Penn State quarterback to total 100 or more touchdowns with 107 (77 passing, 30 rushing). - If Penn State wins on Saturday, it will be James Franklin's fourth 10-win season at Penn State and his first since 2019. The Nittany Lions won 11 games in 2016, 2017, and 2019. - If they do achieve a 10-win season this season, it will be the first time Penn State has had four 10 or more-win seasons since 1993-1999.



List of players participating in senior days: