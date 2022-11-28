News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-28 14:39:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Penn State Football vs Michigan State - Players of the Game

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

Penn State on Saturday afternoon achieved a 10-win season, their first since 2019 in a 35-16 win over the Michigan State Spartans. For the final time this season, we provide our players of the game for the Nittany Lions.

Not a Subscriber? Join now and pay $22 for a whole year or $1.83/month!

Offense - QB Sean Clifford

Sean Clifford's final game in Beaver Stadium was a strong one and his best of the season. The sixth-year quarterback completed 19-of-24 passing attempts for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Outside the four touchdowns, he also completed at one point a career-high 13 straight passes. With one game left in his career, Clifford has amassed 10,382 career yards and 99 career touchdowns (84 passing, 15 rushing).



Honorable Mention: WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Heather Weikel (Nittany Nation)
Heather Weikel (Nittany Nation) (Heather Weikel (Nittany Nation))

Defense - LB Abdul Carter

Abdul Carter put the finishing touches on without a doubt a Freshman All-American season. The Philadelphia native racked up seven tackles into the game including five solo tackles, three tackles for a loss, and two sacks. Through his first regular season in Happy Valley, Carter had 55 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, and 6.5 sacks.

Honorable Mention: DB Kalen King

Special Teams - P Barney Amor

Barney Amor for most of the season took home our special teams player of the week honor and that once again is the case for the final week of the regular season. Amor averaged 50 yards per punt on Saturday including a long of 56 and downing one punt inside Michigan State's 20-yard line.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Penn State Football Free Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}