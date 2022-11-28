Penn State on Saturday afternoon achieved a 10-win season, their first since 2019 in a 35-16 win over the Michigan State Spartans. For the final time this season, we provide our players of the game for the Nittany Lions.
Sean Clifford's final game in Beaver Stadium was a strong one and his best of the season. The sixth-year quarterback completed 19-of-24 passing attempts for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Outside the four touchdowns, he also completed at one point a career-high 13 straight passes. With one game left in his career, Clifford has amassed 10,382 career yards and 99 career touchdowns (84 passing, 15 rushing).
Honorable Mention: WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
Defense - LB Abdul Carter
Abdul Carter put the finishing touches on without a doubt a Freshman All-American season. The Philadelphia native racked up seven tackles into the game including five solo tackles, three tackles for a loss, and two sacks. Through his first regular season in Happy Valley, Carter had 55 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, and 6.5 sacks.
Honorable Mention: DB Kalen King
Special Teams - P Barney Amor
Barney Amor for most of the season took home our special teams player of the week honor and that once again is the case for the final week of the regular season. Amor averaged 50 yards per punt on Saturday including a long of 56 and downing one punt inside Michigan State's 20-yard line.