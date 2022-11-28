Penn State on Saturday afternoon achieved a 10-win season, their first since 2019 in a 35-16 win over the Michigan State Spartans. For the final time this season, we provide our players of the game for the Nittany Lions.

Offense - QB Sean Clifford

Sean Clifford's final game in Beaver Stadium was a strong one and his best of the season. The sixth-year quarterback completed 19-of-24 passing attempts for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Outside the four touchdowns, he also completed at one point a career-high 13 straight passes. With one game left in his career, Clifford has amassed 10,382 career yards and 99 career touchdowns (84 passing, 15 rushing).



Honorable Mention: WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Defense - LB Abdul Carter

Abdul Carter put the finishing touches on without a doubt a Freshman All-American season. The Philadelphia native racked up seven tackles into the game including five solo tackles, three tackles for a loss, and two sacks. Through his first regular season in Happy Valley, Carter had 55 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, and 6.5 sacks.

Honorable Mention: DB Kalen King

Special Teams - P Barney Amor