How to watch/listen:

TV: Saturday's game will be shown on Big Ten Network with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST. On the call for the game will be Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline) Radio: You can listen to the game of course on the Penn State Radio Network presented by Learfield Sports. You can find your local radio affiliate, here. Steve Jones (play-by-play) and Jack Ham (color) will be on the call. Streaming: Those who want to stream the game can do so on the Fox Sports app.

Betting:

Penn State opened as a 19.5-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights and that line has stayed the same for pretty much the entire week. As of Saturday morning, the Nittany Lions remain at least a 19-point favorite as most sportsbooks. The over/under for the game is currently set at 44.5. The public likes Penn State's chances in this game to win and cover as 73% of all bets all for the Nittany Lions according to Action Network. The Nittany Lions this season are 7-3 against the spread including 3-1 on the road. Rutgers, on the other hand, is 5-4-1 against the spread including 3-2 at home.

Weather:

It will be a cold day in Piscataway with the temperature around kickoff at around 40 but a RealFeel of 30 according to Accuweather. It will be a windy day in central New Jersey, with winds being sustained around 16 mph but wind gusts as high as 25 mph. No precipitation is expected throughout the game. The only potential weather impact in the game will be the aforementioned wind which could impact both team's punting and kicking games.

Notable notes: