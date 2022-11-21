News More News
Penn State Football vs Rutgers - Players of the Game

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

Penn State Football on Saturday had one of their more dominating victories of the season against Rutgers 55-10. In such a dominating victory, you could go quite a few different ways for players of the game on offense, defense, and special teams but we ultimately decided on the following players.

Offense - RB Kaytron Allen

Allen was the offensive MVP on Saturday, there's no doubt about that. The true freshman tailback carried the ball 11 times for 117 yards and one touchdown including a long of 59 yards. Allen once again showed his ability to be both a thunder and lightning tailback, beating opposing defenders with his speed but also being able to consistently fight through tackles for extra yardage.

Honorable Mention: Sean Clifford (15-for-26, 157 yards, 1 TD ; 7 carries for 35 yards - 1 TD), Mithcell Tinsley (5 receptions for 63 yards).

Defense - LB Curtis Jacobs

We debated between Curtis Jacobs and Kobe King here as King has been playing at an extremely high level now for a few weeks. That being said, it's hard to go against Curtis Jacobs and his stat line; Five tackles, three solo tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble. An incredible statline out of Jacobs who after a poor performance against Michigan has rebounded extremely well.

Honorable Mention: LB Kobe King (6 tackles, 2 solo, 1 FR for a touchdown)

Special Teams - RB/KR Nick Singleton

While Nick Singleton had a quality day on offense, with nine carries for 62 yards, his biggest impact in the game came on special teams. Early in the first quarter, the true freshman returned his first career kickoff for a touchdown, going 100-yards in the process. It was the only kick return Singleton returned on the day. Jake Pinegar also had another good day, going 2-for-2 in field goal attempts and 7-for-7 on extra point attempts.

