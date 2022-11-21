Penn State Football on Saturday had one of their more dominating victories of the season against Rutgers 55-10. In such a dominating victory, you could go quite a few different ways for players of the game on offense, defense, and special teams but we ultimately decided on the following players.

Offense - RB Kaytron Allen

Allen was the offensive MVP on Saturday, there's no doubt about that. The true freshman tailback carried the ball 11 times for 117 yards and one touchdown including a long of 59 yards. Allen once again showed his ability to be both a thunder and lightning tailback, beating opposing defenders with his speed but also being able to consistently fight through tackles for extra yardage. Honorable Mention: Sean Clifford (15-for-26, 157 yards, 1 TD ; 7 carries for 35 yards - 1 TD), Mithcell Tinsley (5 receptions for 63 yards).

Defense - LB Curtis Jacobs

We debated between Curtis Jacobs and Kobe King here as King has been playing at an extremely high level now for a few weeks. That being said, it's hard to go against Curtis Jacobs and his stat line; Five tackles, three solo tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble. An incredible statline out of Jacobs who after a poor performance against Michigan has rebounded extremely well. Honorable Mention: LB Kobe King (6 tackles, 2 solo, 1 FR for a touchdown)

Special Teams - RB/KR Nick Singleton

