DraftKings recently released their over/under odds-for-win totals for next fall's college football season. The popular sportsbook has a lot of faith in this year's Nittany Lions team. But how many wins has DraftKings set for their over/under and where does that projection rank in the Big Ten? Let's take a look.

Overall, DraftKings has Penn State's over/under set at 9.5 wins with the over being the favorite at -132 while the under of nine wins or less has +110 odds.

Penn State, of course, is coming off its fourth 10+ win season under head coach James Franklin as they went 11-2 overall with just losses to Ohio State and Michigan. The Nittany Lions would win 10 games in the regular season before winning the Rose Bowl 35-21 over the Utah Utes. It marked the program's third New Years Six bowl game victory in the James Franklin era, all coming in a six-year stretch.

It's the first time the program achieved such a feat since 1991 through 1996 when the Nittany Lions won the Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Fiesta Bowl again in 1991, 1994, and 1996 respectively.

Additionally, the Nittany Lions by achieving a 10+ win season this upcoming fall, would earn their fifth in an eight-year stretch, potentially matching a feat only done once between 1968-1975.

Penn State this upcoming season will, however, have a new full-time leader under center. As Sean Clifford's six-year career in the Blue and White ended, the Nittany Lions will turn to 2022 signee Drew Allar to lead the program. Allar has the seventh-best Heisman odds currently, tied for seventh with Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord at +2200.

In terms of the Big Ten, Penn State's win total is only behind Michigan and Ohio State who share win totals of 10.5. Behind the Nittany Lions is Wisconsin (9), Iowa (7.5), Maryland (7), Illinois (6.5), Minnesota (6.5), Nebraska (6), Michigan State (5.5), Purdue (3.5), and Northwestern (3.5). Rutgers does not have an over-under set.