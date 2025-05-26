Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 26, 2025
Penn State Football: Who's Visiting for May 30 Official Visit Weekend?
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

After taking the holiday weekend off from hosting recruits on campus for official visits, the Penn State Nittany Lions' coaching staff will be back in action this upcoming weekend for their second major official visit weekend of the cycle.

The Nittany Lions' 2026 recruiting class currently holds 17 commitments and is ranked top-5 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. This first weekend for Penn State will mostly feature already committed prospects, but they will be hosting a small but strong group of official visitors.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Below, Happy Valley Insider will provide a glance at each of this weekend's official visitors, while over the course of the week, we'll go in-depth on each prospect.

OT Marlen Bright

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In