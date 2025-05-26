Penn State Football: Who's Visiting for May 30 Official Visit Weekend?

After taking the holiday weekend off from hosting recruits on campus for official visits, the Penn State Nittany Lions' coaching staff will be back in action this upcoming weekend for their second major official visit weekend of the cycle.

The Nittany Lions' 2026 recruiting class currently holds 17 commitments and is ranked top-5 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. This first weekend for Penn State will mostly feature already committed prospects, but they will be hosting a small but strong group of official visitors.