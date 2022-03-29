Penn State Football WR Cameron Sullivan-Brown enters Transfer Portal

On Tuesday afternoon, Penn State Football wide receiver Cameron Sullivan-Brown has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere per the @RivalsPortal Twitter account.

Sullivan-Brown originally committed and signed with the Nittany Lions out of high school as a member of the 2017 recruiting class.

The St. Vincent Pallotti High School (Bowie, MD) product appeared in 10 total games for the the Nittany Lions in his four years with the program. In those stints, he managed to haul in 17 receptions for 163 yards.

Stay tuned for more on Sullivan-Brown and other Penn State Football news right here on Nittany Nation.