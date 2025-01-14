Penn State Football WR Harrison Wallace III Set To Enter Transfer Portal

Earlier today, Penn State Football wide receiver Harrison Wallace III is set to enter the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere per source.

The former Pike Roade High School (AL) prospect was ranked as a 5.6, three-star recruit and the No. 70 overall wideout in the 2021 recruiting class. In the end, he singed with the Nittany Lions over seven other offers from the likes of Duke, Houston, Maryland, South Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Tulane.

Wallace III would go on to redshirt the 2021 season before appearing in 39 games over four seasons while hauling in 84 receptions for 1,221 yards and six touchdowns.

The Alabama native is the fourth Penn State wide receiver this offseason to hit the transfer portal joining Omari Evans, Tyler Johnson, and Mehki Flowers. Notably, the Nittany Lions did bring in a pair of pass catchers in USC standout Kyron Hudson and Troy transfer Devonte Ross.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

Stay tuned for more on Wallace III and other Penn State Football Transfer Portal news right here on Happy Valley Insider!