Penn State Football WR Mehki Flowers No Longer With the Team

Change is needed in the Penn State Football wide receiver room and that change continues with redshirt sophomore Mehki Flowers today, as he is no longer with the program per a source.

Flowers was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. Following a successful high school career at in-state powerhouse Steelton-Highspire, as well as Central Dauphin East in Harrisburg, there were high expectations for Flowers upon arriving at Penn State.

After starting his career at safety, Flowers moved to wide receiver ahead of the 2024 season. Unfortunately, Flowers was never able to crack the rotation in either the defensive back field or at wide receiver.

Flowers still has two years of eligibility remaining should he decide to keep playing college football.