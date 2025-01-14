Penn State Football WR Omari Evans Set To Enter Transfer Portal

Earlier today, Penn State Football wide receiver Omari Evans has entered the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere per source.

The former Shoemaker High School (TX) prospect was ranked as a 5.6, three-star recruit in the 2022 class where he he singed with the Nittany Lions over 26 other offers from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Houston, Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas Tech, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, Washington State and several others.

Evans would go on to redshirt the 2022 season before appearing in 38 games (6 starts) over three seasons, while hauling in 30 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

Stay tuned for more on Evans and other Penn State Football Transfer Portal news right here on Happy Valley Insider!