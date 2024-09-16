PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Penn State freshman Dejuan Lane is the next man up at safety

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

In Penn State's 34-27 win over Bowling Green in week two, Nittany Lions star safety Kevin (KJ) Winston Jr left the game with an undisclosed injury. The potential first round pick in next year's NFL Draft was seen on the sidelines after he left the game in the first half but was without his helmet.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

Now with the Nittany Lions bye week in the past and the program preparing for MAC opponent Kent State, Penn State head coach James Franklin was asked about Winston's availability going forward.

"I don't really have any new information to share with you guys at this stage," he said. "I probably will post practice when I see you guys later in the week," he added.

With Winston's potential availability for this weekend's game in question, the Nittany Lions coaching staff knows that continuing to develop pieces at the position is going to be important.

"Obviously Dae Dae (Dejuan) Lane is the next guy that we've been trying to get reps with," Franklin said. "That'll be important, but we're going to have to develop a few more guys, especially, you know, hopefully we'll see, timing wise, how this whole thing will play out. But definitely, for the short term, we're going to have to develop some more guys. So Dae Dae is going to be really important this week and obviously, moving forward as well."

The Nittany Lions of course have a pair of safeties in Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley that they are confident in to be the leaders of the position group. "Those two guys played a ton of football for us, and we'll need to continue."

Notably, the Nittany Lions this fall will be using three safeties on the field at the same time extensively thanks to the new "LION" position as part of Tom Allen's 4-2-5 defensive scheme.

Through the Nittany Lions first two games, Reed and Wheatley have played more snaps than any other Penn State defenders, both topping 100+ snaps. Winston Jr despite missing most of the Nittany Lions game last weekend is 10th in total snaps this season as well.

While the severity of Winston's injury is unknown at this time, it seems likely that Penn State would opt to be conservative with the junior safety.

The Nittany Lions are nearly 50-point favorites over Kent State this weekend, however, starting August 28, the Nittany Lions will begin Big Ten play starting with a top-25 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini team at Beaver Stadium.

A run-heavy offense, Winston's availability for the Nittany Lions' Big Ten opener would be much more important.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1mcmVzaG1hbi1kZWp1YW4tbGFuZS1pcy10 aGUtbmV4dC1tYW4tdXAtYXQtc2FmZXR5IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7 CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIp LCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQi KVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVy Z3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUg bGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20v Y3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3Jl KHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1n IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0y JmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZwZW5uc3RhdGUucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZwZW5uLXN0YXRlLWZyZXNobWFuLWRlanVhbi1sYW5l LWlzLXRoZS1uZXh0LW1hbi11cC1hdC1zYWZldHkmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3OSZj dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=