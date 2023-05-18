As we continue the six members of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class to recently get to campus, next up is running back Cameron Wallace. Where could the southern speedster fit into Penn State's roster now that he is on campus?

A three-star athlete turned running back, Wallace comes to Happy Valley from Mount Vernon, Georgia. Wallace took an official visit to Penn State in November for their victory over Maryland. This visit put the Nittany Lions in the drivers seat and they never looked back. If Wallace was slightly bigger, he likely would have been a four-star recruit. While he brings elite, game changing speed to the table, there are some questions and concerns over his ability to add size to his reported 6-foot-0 frame.

Where does Wallace fit on the roster?

Prior to the addition of Trey Potts in the transfer portal, there was a real chance that Wallace would enter the season as RB3 for the Nittany Lions. However, with the addition of Potts as a third scholarship back Wallace is likely headed for a redshirt this season. Wallace's redshirt will be needed to add quality size and strength to his frame as he works with Chuck Losey in strength and conditioning program. That said, Wallace still brings his intriguing elite speed to the table.