Happy Valley Insider

Four-star defensive end Joseph Mupoyi was one of the final additions to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class. Mupoyi committed to Penn State in December following an official visit.

Mupoyi is a very raw prospect, but one with very intriguing potential. Still very new to football, Mupoyi was one of the top prospects in Connecticut his senior season. This led to Mupoyi becoming one of the top defensive end prospects in the Northeast.

Where does Mupoyi fit on the roster?

Mupoyi is 100% going to redshirt this season. He brings great length to the table but needs to add a lot of weight and strength to his frame. This will keep Mupoyi off the field this fall. To be honest, it's hard to even envision Mupoyi reaching the four game redshirt threshold this fall with how far away he is from being a contributor. That should not be viewed as knock on Mupoyi.

Penn State's defensive end room is as deep and loaded as any in the country. That creates a roadblock for any freshman defensive end, but especially a defensive end as raw as Mupoyi. Two years from now Mupoyi could be in position to begin to see the field in mop up duty. By year three on campus, the raw pieces of clay that is Mupoyi could start to be molded into a player for the Nittany Lions.