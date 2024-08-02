Penn State is off to a fast start in their 2026 recruiting class and now, has the ball rolling when it comes to their 2027 recruiting class. On Friday morning, Penn State received their first commitment of the 2027 recruiting cycle in Mckeesport, Pennsylvania RB Kemon Spell. The in-state prospect chose the Nittany Lions over early offers from Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. He's just the sixth prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle to announce his commitment to a program. Penn State is the fourth program to receive a commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle as well, joining Alabama (2), Syracuse (1), Rutgers (1), and Oklahoma (1)

The rising sophomore's decision comes after visiting Penn State this past weekend for the Lasch Bash. He picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions in early May. It was after Saturday's Lasch Bash visit that Spell knew that he wanted to commit to the Nittany Lions and then discussed the idea of committing with the Penn State coaching staff on Thursday.



In his freshman season at McKeesport, Spell totaled 540 total all purpose yards including 271 rushing yards, he also had 32 receiving yards, 24 kick return yards, 53 punt return yards, and 160 interception return yards for the Tigers varsity squad ins even games. He averaged 15.9 yards per carry across 17 carries and also recorded four rushing touchdowns on the season. Also a safety, Spell as a freshman recorded three interceptions in his seven games and 13 total tackles. While the 2027 class has not received their initial rankings yet, Spell will likely be in the conversation as one of the top-10 prospects, if not higher, in the state of Pennsylvania.