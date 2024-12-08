Penn State gets favorable path in College Football Playoff field

The 2024 College Football Playoff field is set and as the dust now has settled, the Penn State Nittany Lions will enter the postseason with the No. 6 seed and arguably the most favorable path among those in the field, at least on paper.

The Nittany Lions will begin their pursuit of a national championship in just under two weeks when they face the SMU Mustangs at Beaver Stadium.

That matchup has been set for December 21 with kickoff at noon and televised on TNT. The game will also be Penn State's second official White Out of the season.



